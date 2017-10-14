This week’s top stories: iPhone X in the wild, the future of iPhone design, new betas & emoji, more

- Oct. 14th 2017 6:53 am PT

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 and iOS 11.1 beta 2, the iPhone X starts to pop up in the wild, Jony Ive offers details on the design future of the iPhone, a compelling case for a camera in the Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s big stories…

Just a week after the release of iOS 11.0.2, Apple this week pushed iOS 11.0.3 to users. The update brings audio and haptic feed back fixes for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus. Apple also released iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji. For Apple Watch, Apple released watchOS 4.1 beta 2 with ESPN support in Radio, a new WiFi toggle for Series 3 LTE users, and much more.

Ahead of preorders later this month and official availability next month, the iPhone X has started to appear in the wild. The spy shots also offer a look at what could be iPhone X exclusive dynamic wallpapers, as well as the device in black and white color variations.

We also warned this week of a new iOS phishing attack that spoofs Apple’s iCloud login popups in third-party apps. Be sure to read how to keep yourself safe as those attacks become more prevalent.

Last but certainly not least, a newfound Jony Ive interview this week offered some thoughts on what the future of iPhone design holds. Ive explained that while the iPhone X is certainly the end goal in some retrospects, it’s more of a new chapter:

We have a lot more big ideas and we are already working on them […] Rather than one ending of the iPhone, it is rather a new chapter and the beginning of its development.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the recent iTunes refocus and what could happen next, the latest changes in iOS 11.1 beta 2 including new emoji and 3D Touch gestures, watchOS 4.1 with Radio streaming over LTE and the new Wi-Fi option, potential new dynamic wallpapers on the iPhone X and Face ID coming to new iPads and much more.

