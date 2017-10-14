This week’s top stories: iPhone X in the wild, the future of iPhone design, new betas & emoji, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 and iOS 11.1 beta 2, the iPhone X starts to pop up in the wild, Jony Ive offers details on the design future of the iPhone, a compelling case for a camera in the Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s big stories…
Just a week after the release of iOS 11.0.2, Apple this week pushed iOS 11.0.3 to users. The update brings audio and haptic feed back fixes for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus. Apple also released iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji. For Apple Watch, Apple released watchOS 4.1 beta 2 with ESPN support in Radio, a new WiFi toggle for Series 3 LTE users, and much more.
Ahead of preorders later this month and official availability next month, the iPhone X has started to appear in the wild. The spy shots also offer a look at what could be iPhone X exclusive dynamic wallpapers, as well as the device in black and white color variations.
We also warned this week of a new iOS phishing attack that spoofs Apple’s iCloud login popups in third-party apps. Be sure to read how to keep yourself safe as those attacks become more prevalent.
Last but certainly not least, a newfound Jony Ive interview this week offered some thoughts on what the future of iPhone design holds. Ive explained that while the iPhone X is certainly the end goal in some retrospects, it’s more of a new chapter:
We have a lot more big ideas and we are already working on them […] Rather than one ending of the iPhone, it is rather a new chapter and the beginning of its development.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- Report: 3D sensor production struggles continue, iPhone X yield estimated at 400K/week
- KGI: All 2018 iPhones to adopt Face ID as Apple abandons Touch ID
- Report: Apple working with LG on foldable iPhones amid heated competition with Samsung
- iPhone X with new wallpaper shown off in the wild thanks to new video
- Take an interactive look at how the inside of the iPhone has changed over the last 10 years
- Latest report of Apple Pencil compatibility for iPhone goes a step further …
- Opinion: If the iPhone X and Face ID is just the beginning, what might their future hold?
- Comparison: iPhone warranties from Apple, carriers, third-parties, and free credit card coverage
- Report: Qualcomm files to block iPhone sales and manufacturing in China
iPad & Mac |
- Larger Magic Keyboard shipping slips to 6-7 weeks, could suggest new model with iMac Pro
- KGI: iPad Pro upgrade will likely gain Face ID from iPhone X
Apple Watch |
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad with audio and haptic feedback fixes, more
- Apple releases iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji
- Second watchOS 4.1, macOS 10.13.1, and tvOS 11.1 betas now available
- PSA: A new phishing attack could trick you into giving away your Apple ID password
- Apple still offers an iTunes version with App Store, Ringtones and other features removed in ‘focused’ iTunes 12.7
Apps |
- Latest AirBeamTV app lets you mirror your iPhone directly to a Samsung television
- Get paid for taking surveys with Google Opinion Rewards on iOS
AAPL Company |
- Dow Jones technical error spreads fake news story of Google acquiring Apple
- Jony Ive says iPhone X is only the beginning of a new chapter in iPhone development
- ‘Movies Anywhere’ will combine movie libraries across iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and VUDU from multiple studios
- Report: Apple terminates deal for Elvis biopic series w/ The Weinstein Company
- Tim Cook describes lessons from Steve Jobs, says ‘focus on the dead’ when it comes to heroes [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 2? A look at new changes and features [Video]
- What’s new in watchOS 4.1 beta 2? Hands-on with new changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Qi wireless charging options for iPhone 8 and iPhone X [Video]
- iPhone 8: How to force restart, enter recovery-mode, and enter DFU mode [Video]
