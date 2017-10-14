This week’s top stories: iPhone X in the wild, the future of iPhone design, new betas & emoji, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 and iOS 11.1 beta 2, the iPhone X starts to pop up in the wild, Jony Ive offers details on the design future of the iPhone, a compelling case for a camera in the Apple Watch, and more. Read on for all of this week’s big stories…

Just a week after the release of iOS 11.0.2, Apple this week pushed iOS 11.0.3 to users. The update brings audio and haptic feed back fixes for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus. Apple also released iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji. For Apple Watch, Apple released watchOS 4.1 beta 2 with ESPN support in Radio, a new WiFi toggle for Series 3 LTE users, and much more.

Ahead of preorders later this month and official availability next month, the iPhone X has started to appear in the wild. The spy shots also offer a look at what could be iPhone X exclusive dynamic wallpapers, as well as the device in black and white color variations.

We also warned this week of a new iOS phishing attack that spoofs Apple’s iCloud login popups in third-party apps. Be sure to read how to keep yourself safe as those attacks become more prevalent.

Last but certainly not least, a newfound Jony Ive interview this week offered some thoughts on what the future of iPhone design holds. Ive explained that while the iPhone X is certainly the end goal in some retrospects, it’s more of a new chapter:

We have a lot more big ideas and we are already working on them […] Rather than one ending of the iPhone, it is rather a new chapter and the beginning of its development.

