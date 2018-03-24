This week’s top stories: Apple’s March event, sleep tracking with Apple Watch, and more

In this week’s top stories: Sleep tracking with Apple Watch, expectations for Apple’s March event, WWDC wallpapers, the forgotten history of obscure Apple accessories, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
This week, Zac outlined everything we could see at Apple’s education event next week. The event is expected to focus on a new entry-level iPad with Apple Pencil support, as well as new software features for educators and students alike.
Furthermore, Apple itself leaked the official release notes for macOS 10.13.4, highlighting iMessage Business Chat on the desktop and eGPU support. Notably missing from the notes, however, is a mention of Messages in iCloud.
Popular app Sleep++ was updated this week with support for automatic sleep tracking, a morning sleep summary, and more. Heres’ how Zac described it in his coverage:
This works because Sleep++ can analyze data automatically captured by the Apple Watch like calories burned, steps taken, and heart rate to determine sleep hours and quality without any input from the user.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Apple is building its own MicroLED screens with a secret manufacturing facility in California. While we are still several years away from seeing MicroLED in Apple products, the technology will reportedly come first to Apple Watch.
Lastly, Apple announced a range of new Apple Watch bands with “vibrant colors for spring,” including new Nike, Woven Nylon, Sport Bands, and more.
- Apple leaks official release notes for macOS 10.13.4 in French, confirms iMessage Business Chat and eGPU support
- How to use color-coded calendars on Mac, iPhone and iPad to maintain balance in your life
- Siri privacy bug lets it read out most hidden message content on a locked iPhone
iPad, Mac, & Apple Watch |
- Apple announces new Watch bands with ‘vibrant colors for spring’
- Alleged bezel-less iPad image surfaces from case leak, but a few clues hint at fake
- Bloomberg: Apple secretly building its own MicroLED screens for future devices, starting with Apple Watch
- Where to use or buy GymKit workout equipment with Apple Watch
- KGI: Cheaper 9.7-inch iPad will likely support Apple Pencil
iPhone |
- Face ID deemed too costly to copy, Android makers target in-display fingerprint sensors instead
- Report: Apple trialling 2018 iPhone production in Q2, aiming to avoid supply bottlenecks that plagued iPhone X ramp
- 5.8-inch iPhone X successor to be ~10% cheaper to manufacture, according to report
- Gold color iPhone X rumored to have started production
HomePod & HomeKit |
- HomeKit Weekly: Turning your old garage door into a Siri-controlled entrance
- Making of Apple’s Spike Jonze-directed HomePod ad detailed in behind-the-scenes video
Apps |
- Sleep++ 3 for Apple Watch adds automatic sleep tracking, morning sleep summary, more
- Fortnite for iOS generated over $1M of in-app purchases during first 3 days on the App Store
- Here’s why Apple is primed to dominate mobile gaming, and big titles like Fortnite will come to iOS first
- Pokémon GO launching new Extravaganza event, giving users a higher chance of hatching eggs
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now available on iPhone and iPad
Accessories |
- Revisiting the forgotten history of obscure Apple accessories
- Satechi releases new aluminum USB-C hub with dual video output, Gigabit Ethernet, more
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock and MFi Lightning cable solution
Commentary |
- What we expect from Apple’s ‘field trip’ education event next week
- Comment: The three reasons I think Apple has created its microLED manufacturing facility
AAPL Company |
- Get ready for WWDC 2018 with these wallpapers optimized for iPhone & Mac
- Tesla now accepting Apple Pay for Model 3 reservations along with Model S and X down payments
- Review: Yale’s Assure Lock SL is an awesome HomeKit-enabled smart lock with room to grow [Video]
- Affinity Photo for iPad: 25+ getting started tips [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #165 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s plans for microLED displays in future Apple Watches and iPhones, the new iPhone X Face ID ad and lingering bugs in iOS, the behind-the-scenes video showing how the HomePod ad was created, 9to5Mac’s new HomeKit Weekly series, new features recently added to Alexa, what we expect from Apple’s education event next week, new Apple Watch bands that were announced, and the roll out of GymKit workout equipment.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Daily |
Welcome to 9to5Mac Daily, a podcast bringing you the latest in Apple news and top 9to5Mac stories every Monday through Friday. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily 049 | March 19, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 050 | March 20, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 051 | March 23, 2018
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a new weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Making The Grade: What’s lacking in Apple’s Deployment Model for iPads?
- Making The Grade: Making sense of Apple’s current MacBook line for education
- Making The Grade: Apple needs an Identity Management Solution to take over schools
