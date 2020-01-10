9to5Mac Happy Hour 259: Apple at CES 2019, Services era, iPhone Night mode contest

Apple wins CES with AirPods emoji, Global Privacy Senior Director Jane Horvath talks privacy on behalf of Apple, PopSocket now works with wireless charging, HomeKit advances in 2020, Apple marks a new era of Services, iPhone 11 has a new Night mode photo contest this month, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- AirPods can now be engraved with select emoji as Apple refreshes exclusive font
- Apple returns to CES for privacy roundtable alongside Facebook and others
- You can now use a Popsocket + wirelessly charge your iPhone
- Pioneer’s 2020 Wireless CarPlay lineup includes a premium 10.1-inch floating receiver for your old car
- Eve Cam indoor camera with support for HomeKit Secure Video
- Lutron expands HomeKit-compatible Caséta line with new motion sensor and repeater
- IKEA Tradfri smart blinds finally rolling out support for Apple HomeKit
- Hands on with IKEA’s smart blinds and HomeKit
- Best iPhone Night mode photos – submit yours to Apple
- Apple wins Christmas: iPhone claims top 9 spots for mobile device activations in the US
- Apple announces new single-day record for App Store purchases: $386 million spent on New Year’s Day
- Analyst: Apple to launch sub-6GHz 5G iPhones this year, but faster mmWave 5G iPhones delayed until 2021
- Ricky Gervais praised ‘The Morning Show’ in front of Tim Cook … then roasted Apple’s ‘sweatshops in China’
- Apple TV+ to close out Television Critics Association Press Tour with presentation on January 19
- New trailer for Apple TV+ comedy ‘Mythic Quest’ teases ‘Always Sunny’ star Rob McElhenney as outlandish creative director
- LG bringing Apple TV app to 2018 and newer TVs this year
- Covering a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Defining the decade: ten years of Apple on one page
- ‘Front and Center’ brings classic Mac window management to macOS Catalina
- Doomsday Vault on the Mac App Store
