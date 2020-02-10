Whether you can’t remember all the apps you have installed or want to delete some, follow along for how to see all your Apple Watch apps, including labeled alphabetically in list view.
With watchOS, Apple Watch has a totally different user interface and app layout than iOS/iPadOS. By default, the Home screen is a honeycomb grid layout, and it doesn’t show you all of your apps at a glance (unless you have very few of them).
Below, we’ll look at three ways to see all Apple Watch apps, including labeled alphabetically in list view.
How to see all your Apple Watch apps
On Apple Watch
- Press your Digital Crown to go from your watch face to the Home screen
- Scroll down on the Digital Crown to see all your apps
- If you zoom back in to the default level, you can swipe around to see all of your apps, just not all of them at one glance
- When going from your watch face to the Home screen, do a firm press on the screen to enter List View
- Now you’ll see all of your apps in alphabetical order, and you can swipe from right to left to quickly delete them or swipe/scroll down to see them all with labels
Here’s how these steps look:
On iPhone
- On your iPhone, open the Watch app
- Toward the bottom of your screen, tap App Layout
- You can see all your Apple Watch apps at once and rearrange them, but you can’t delete them from here
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch: How to see your workout history and trends
- Apple Watch: How to see your heart rate history
- How to manually adjust the time on your Apple Watch
- How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps
- How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch
iPhone & iPad:
- iPhone: How to turn off Ultra Wideband chip to prevent background location tracking
- iPhone: How to turn off Live Photos for existing pictures
- iPhone: How to remove location data from photos and videos before sharing
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
AirPods Pro:
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel