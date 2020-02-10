Whether you can’t remember all the apps you have installed or want to delete some, follow along for how to see all your Apple Watch apps, including labeled alphabetically in list view.

With watchOS, Apple Watch has a totally different user interface and app layout than iOS/iPadOS. By default, the Home screen is a honeycomb grid layout, and it doesn’t show you all of your apps at a glance (unless you have very few of them).

Below, we’ll look at three ways to see all Apple Watch apps, including labeled alphabetically in list view.

How to see all your Apple Watch apps

On Apple Watch

Press your Digital Crown to go from your watch face to the Home screen Scroll down on the Digital Crown to see all your apps If you zoom back in to the default level, you can swipe around to see all of your apps, just not all of them at one glance When going from your watch face to the Home screen, do a firm press on the screen to enter List View Now you’ll see all of your apps in alphabetical order, and you can swipe from right to left to quickly delete them or swipe/scroll down to see them all with labels

Here’s how these steps look:

On iPhone

On your iPhone, open the Watch app Toward the bottom of your screen, tap App Layout You can see all your Apple Watch apps at once and rearrange them, but you can’t delete them from here

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Apple Watch:

iPhone & iPad:

AirPods Pro:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: