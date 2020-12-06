This week’s top stories: Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped, 2021 Mac lineup, more

- Dec. 6th 2020 11:54 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped go viral, 2021 rumors about mini LED, the App Store Small Business Program, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay

As the calendar turned to December, Apple Music and Spotify users started looking for their annual year-in-review retrospectives. Here’s everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2020 and Apple Music Replay 2020:

App Store Small Business Program

Apple officially opened enrollment for its App Store Small Business Program this week.  This program allows developers to qualify for a commission rate of 15% if they earn up to $1 million.

Apple says that you must submit your enrollment by December 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. PST to receive program benefits by January 1, 2021. You can sign up on the Apple developer website right here and learn more in a detailed frequently asked questions section here.

New mini LED rumors

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple will have two new MacBook Pros with mini LED displays next year. The new MacBook Pros will feature an all-new form factor design as well.

Apple will also introduce a “more affordable new MacBook Air” in 2022 that features mini LED, Kuo predicted. The current MacBook Air starts at $999, so it’s unclear how Apple might get that price lower.

Finally, Kuo also reported that Apple will likely launch “2 or 3 new chargers in 2021.” It’s not clear what this could mean, but it could come in the form of more powerful wall chargers with faster charging using GaN technology. It could also relate to the continued expansion of the MagSafe line of accessories.

MagSafe Duo now available

Nearly two months after its announcement during Apple’s October event, the new MagSafe Duo charger is now available for purchase from Apple.

The new charger lets users charge both the iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It retails for $129 and the first orders have already started to arrive to customers, and same-day pick up is also available at Apple Stores.

Holiday buying guides

Finally, we continue to offer holiday gift guides and buying guides at 9to5Mac. So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

