This week’s top stories: iOS 15 and iPhone 13 release, SharePlay, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 15 is officially released to the public, iPhone 13 and iPad mini reviews, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 15 release

After a summer of beta testing, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are officially here. You can head to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad now to update and access new iOS 15 features such as Focus, Home screen widgets on iPad, FaceTime upgrades, and much more. Head below as we recap the best new features in iOS 15.

Be sure to check out our full roundup of the best iOS 15 features right here.

Reviews

While the first orders arrived to customers on Friday, this week also marked the release of press reviews of the iPhone 13 and iPad mini. Both devices were widely praised for their respective updates, including the all-new design of the iPad mini, the iPhone 13’s camera upgrades, and much more.

You can find our full review roundups of the iPhone 13 here and our roundup of the iPad mini right here.

iOS 15.1 beta testing

Following the release of iOS 15, Apple this week commenced beta testing of iOS 15.1. The update marks the return of SharePlay to the beta, as well as the addition of support for COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

