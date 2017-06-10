You can now watch Apple’s full WWDC 2017 keynote on YouTube [Video]

As WWDC week comes to a close, Apple overnight uploaded its full keynote address to YouTube. While the video has been available on Apple’s website for a few days, the upload to YouTube makes it easier to find for those who didn’t get a chance to watch the live stream.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Apple of course unveiled a host of new products and operating system updates at WWDC, including iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, macOS 10.13, new iPads, refreshed Macs, and the HomePod Siri speaker. iOS 11 gained new features such as a redesigned Control Center, improved HomeKit support, and much more. watchOS 4 adds a new Workouts app, new watchfaces, and various other improvements.
There are also new and refreshed MacBooks, a new 10.5-inch iPad, and the all-new HomePod, which will be available later this year for $349.
The full video can be found below, as can links to a recap of the biggest news:
Software
- Apple announces watchOS 4 Apple Watch update
- Apple unveils macOS ‘High Sierra’ w/ Safari improvements, APFS, more
- High Sierra to be first version of macOS with support for virtual reality
- Apple unveils iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad
- iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods
- Apple announces AirPlay 2 w/ multi-room support, new social features in Music, more
- Apple announces ARKit for iOS 11
- Apple releases first developer betas of iOS 11, watchOS 4, macOS 10.13, and tvOS 11
- Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 1.5, Xcode 9 & Swift Playgrounds 2 beta to developers
iPads
- Hands-on with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and iOS 11’s ARKit [Video]
- Apple announces new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with narrower side bezels, 120hz refresh rate display
- New 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets more than new processor and storage bumps
- Apple Pencil: Improved 20ms latency, mark up support in iOS 11, new case w/ storage slot
- Professional photo editing app Affinity Photo now available on iPad for special introductory $19.99 price
Mac
- WWDC ’17: First look at Apple’s new iMac Pro [Video]
- Apple updating MacBook Pro with Kaby Lake, faster specs, new price; MacBook Air speed bump included
- Apple updates all iMacs with improved displays, Kaby Lake processors, more
- Apple teases upcoming Space Gray iMac Pro, ‘the most powerful Mac ever’
- Apple says iMac Pro RAM won’t be user replaceable, Space Gray accessories not sold separately
HomePod
- Does the HomePod offer hifi audio quality? Here are the early verdicts …
- Apple officially announces new HomePod speaker to ‘reinvent home music,’ coming in December for $349
- A first look at Apple’s ‘HomePod’ Siri speaker at WWDC ’17 [Video + Gallery]
- Tim Cook talks HomePod, Trump’s decision to leave Paris climate pact, & more in new interview