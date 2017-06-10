You can now watch Apple’s full WWDC 2017 keynote on YouTube [Video]

As WWDC week comes to a close, Apple overnight uploaded its full keynote address to YouTube. While the video has been available on Apple’s website for a few days, the upload to YouTube makes it easier to find for those who didn’t get a chance to watch the live stream.

Apple of course unveiled a host of new products and operating system updates at WWDC, including iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, macOS 10.13, new iPads, refreshed Macs, and the HomePod Siri speaker. iOS 11 gained new features such as a redesigned Control Center, improved HomeKit support, and much more. watchOS 4 adds a new Workouts app, new watchfaces, and various other improvements.

There are also new and refreshed MacBooks, a new 10.5-inch iPad, and the all-new HomePod, which will be available later this year for $349.

The full video can be found below, as can links to a recap of the biggest news:

