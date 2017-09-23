This week’s top stories: iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K reviews, iOS 11 is here, and more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K are now available and we go hands-on with it all, Apple officially release iOS 11, the iPhone X launch looms, and much more. Read on for it all…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Following Apple’s first event at Steve Jobs Theater last week, it this week released a trio of new products: the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K are now readily available to consumers. We had the opportunity to hands on with all three.

In our iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus review we noted of the similarities and differences compared to the iPhone 7 and asked whether or not it was worth waiting for the iPhone X. Meanwhile, our Apple Watch Series 3 review highlighted the iPhone freedom that LTE connectivity provides, though some app limitations hold it back.

The Apple TV 4K also packs a new, slightly revised Siri Remote alongside performance improvements 4K HDR support, and more.

Elsewhere, a multitude of apps were updated with support for new iOS 11 features such as the Files app, Drag and Drop, and ARKit. Most notably, Ikea released its new augmented reality app, Ikea Place.

The iPhone X launch, however, is still the cloud hanging above all of this week’s releases. The device has reportedly suffered another production delay which could further hinder supply when it’s released next month.

Head below for all of this week’s top stories.

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #139 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s iPhone 8 / 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 reviews, favorite app updates for iOS 11, and best features in iOS 11 / watchOS 4 / tvOS 11.