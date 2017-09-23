This week’s top stories: iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K reviews, iOS 11 is here, and more
In this week’s top stories: The iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K are now available and we go hands-on with it all, Apple officially release iOS 11, the iPhone X launch looms, and much more. Read on for it all…
Following Apple’s first event at Steve Jobs Theater last week, it this week released a trio of new products: the iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K are now readily available to consumers. We had the opportunity to hands on with all three.
In our iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus review we noted of the similarities and differences compared to the iPhone 7 and asked whether or not it was worth waiting for the iPhone X. Meanwhile, our Apple Watch Series 3 review highlighted the iPhone freedom that LTE connectivity provides, though some app limitations hold it back.
The Apple TV 4K also packs a new, slightly revised Siri Remote alongside performance improvements 4K HDR support, and more.
Elsewhere, a multitude of apps were updated with support for new iOS 11 features such as the Files app, Drag and Drop, and ARKit. Most notably, Ikea released its new augmented reality app, Ikea Place.
The iPhone X launch, however, is still the cloud hanging above all of this week’s releases. The device has reportedly suffered another production delay which could further hinder supply when it’s released next month.
- iPhone 8/Plus Review: With this traditionally beautiful powerhouse, should you really wait for iPhone X?
- iPhone 8 and X support pad-free wireless charging, third-party distance charger on the way
- iPhone 8 faster than a Core i5 13-inch MacBook Pro in Geekbench; leaves Samsung S8 for dead
- KGI: iPhone X eating iPhone 8 pre-orders, LTE Apple Watch Series 3 demand stronger than expected
- Here’s why new iPhones are always supply-constrained at launch
- Professional photographer shoots 2,000 images with the iPhone 8 Plus, impressed by color capture
- iPhone X reportedly suffers another production delay, now slated to start in mid-October
- Tim Cook calls $999 iPhone X a ‘value price’ in new interview
- Watch the iPhone 8 go through speed and durability tests [Videos]
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus top DxOMark smartphone camera rankings
- KGI: All 2018 iPhones likely to adopt Face ID, but in-screen Touch ID still possible based on iPhone X response
- iPhone X effect: Several iPhone 8 models still shipping on launch day after first sales weekend
- iPhone 8 launch sees ‘bleak’ turnout in Australia and London as iPhone X looms
- Opinion: Constrained iPhone X supply will create a secondary spike in iPhone 8 sales before holidays
- Review: Apple Watch Series 3 unlocks new potential with LTE, dramatically improved Siri
- watchOS 4 update for Apple Watch is now available, here’s everything new
- Hands-on with Apple TV 4K and the new Siri Remote
- tvOS 11 update for Apple TV is now available, here’s everything new
- Apple releases iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad, here’s everything new
- Roundup: Some of the best AR apps available now on iOS 11
- Ikea’s ARKit furniture app ‘Place’ is now available on the App Store
- iOS 11 fails the detail test, says designer, as he points to inconsistencies
- PSA: A reminder that toggling Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in iOS 11 Control Center disconnects, not disables
- Apple Pay Cash payment feature won’t ship in time for iOS 11 and watchOS 4 launch
- Safari 11 now available for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan
- AirPods wireless charging case will be sold separately & work with your current AirPods
- Tim Cook says iPhone 8 in ‘good supply’ on launch day, Apple Watch Series 3 LTE issue ‘very minor’
