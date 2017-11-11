This week’s top stories: Apple Pay Cash launches in beta, new iPad Pros coming w/ Face ID, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases a fix for the infamous “A and [?]” character iOS bug, first week impressions of the iPhone X, a new iPad with Face ID, and more. Read on for this week’s top stories…
Over the last week, a bizarre bug emerged in iOS that caused the letter “i” to turn into “A and [?]” when typed. After highlighting a workaround fix on its support webpage early in the week, Apple quickly released iOS 11.1.1 to resolve the problem altogether.
Also this week, Jony Ive sat down with design magazine Wallpaper* to talk about the new iPhone X, as well as Apple’s new Apple Park headquarters. The interview is definitely worth a read and you can check out the highlights right here.
Apple Pay Cash also went live to beta testers this week, allowing users to easily send and request cash via iMessage. The feature is expected to go public later this year.
Meanwhile, the iPhone X was found to be the “most breakable iPhone ever” in SquareTrade’s drop tests. A separate report also offered details on just how much the iPhone X costs Apple to make.
These and the rest of this week's top stories below:
iPhone |
- New Samsung ad mocks the iPhone X’s notch, headphone dongle, more [Video]
- iPhone X Diary: The keynote impressed me, but real-life use wows me
- How to remove the iPhone X notch from your Home and Lock screen
- iPhone X features 7 new Dynamic and 6 new Live wallpapers [Gallery]
- iFixit’s internal iPhone X wallpapers are made more fun with bezel-less design
- iPhone X Diary: One week in, and I absolutely love this phone
- Here’s how the new iPhone X design compares to every previous generation iPhone [Video]
- iPhone X scores 97 on DxOMark camera ranking, just behind Google Pixel 2
- iPhone X ‘the most breakable iPhone ever’ in SquareTrade drop tests [Video]
- iPhone X said to cost Apple $357 to make, gross margin higher than iPhone 8
- KGI: Apple to offer two OLED iPhones with updated stainless steel frames next year
- New renders visualize iPhone X Plus with massive 6.7-inch display
- iPhone 7 outsold iPhone 8 in Q3; iPhone 8 didn’t even make the top 5 – Canalys
- Displaymate gives iPhone X “highest ever” rating with an A+
Apple Watch |
- Comment: Apple Watch prices at $179 for Black Friday could give huge boost over Fitbit
- New Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day, earn special iMessage sticker
iPad & Mac |
- Report: Redesigned iPad Pros will gain Face ID, debut next year with updated Apple Pencil
- Bezel-less iPad Pro renders envision what Apple could launch next year
Apps |
- Twitter expands character limit to 280 for all, says only 5% of tweets over 140 in testing
- Twitter cranks up display name limit after rolling out 280 character tweets
- Twitterrific update adds muffling based on length/lines along with 280 character support
- Tweetbot for iOS and macOS update brings support for 280 characters
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple to release software update to solve iPhone issue when typing the letter ‘i’, here’s a workaround fix
- Apple releases iOS 11.1.1 for iPhone and iPad with ‘i’ autocorrect fix
- Apple Pay Cash now available in beta on iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2 [Video]
AAPL Company |
- Apple sued over dual-camera technology used in iPhone 7 Plus & iPhone 8 Plus
- Jony Ive says iPhone X will evolve and be able to ‘do things it can’t do now’ in a year’s time
- Report: The FBI may have made a crucial mistake in its efforts to unlock the Texas shooter’s iPhone
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Clips 2.0 updated with iPhone X support, Selfie Scenes, Star Wars stickers, new interface, and more [Video]
- Hands-on: iPhone X Leather Folio Case – like a Smart Case for your iPhone X [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #146 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the Apple Pay Cash beta launching, Face ID and a new design coming to next year’s iPad Pros, and the first few days with iPhone X.