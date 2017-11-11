This week’s top stories: Apple Pay Cash launches in beta, new iPad Pros coming w/ Face ID, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases a fix for the infamous “A and [?]” character iOS bug, first week impressions of the iPhone X, a new iPad with Face ID, and more. Read on for this week’s top stories…

Over the last week, a bizarre bug emerged in iOS that caused the letter “i” to turn into “A and [?]” when typed. After highlighting a workaround fix on its support webpage early in the week, Apple quickly released iOS 11.1.1 to resolve the problem altogether.

Also this week, Jony Ive sat down with design magazine Wallpaper* to talk about the new iPhone X, as well as Apple’s new Apple Park headquarters. The interview is definitely worth a read and you can check out the highlights right here.

Apple Pay Cash also went live to beta testers this week, allowing users to easily send and request cash via iMessage. The feature is expected to go public later this year.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X was found to be the “most breakable iPhone ever” in SquareTrade’s drop tests. A separate report also offered details on just how much the iPhone X costs Apple to make.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the Apple Pay Cash beta launching, Face ID and a new design coming to next year’s iPad Pros, and the first few days with iPhone X.