This week’s top stories: Two new iPhone models coming in 2018, Apple delays the HomePod, and more

What to expect when Apple introduces new iPhones in 2018, the HomePod will miss its December launch, Apple opens its new Apple Park Visitor Center, and more.

Even though the iPhone X has been available for less than a month, may are already shifting their attention to 2018’s iPhone lineup. A new investor note from KGI Securities this week said that Apple will add a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone to its lineup next year, as well as a 6.1-inch LCD model.

A separate report also outlined the work that Apple is doing with Intel on future iPhone models with 5G wireless technology.

Meanwhile. Apple announced yesterday that it is delaying the release of the HomePod smart speaker until early 2018. The company didn’t give a specific reason for the delay, but rather said it needs a little more time to ensure the best customer experience:

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK, and Australia in early 2018.”

Also this week, Zac shared a breakdown of everything we currently know about the HomePod and AirPlay 2. Meanwhile, I offered some of my first impressions on the iPhone X.

This week's top stories:

