This week’s top stories: Two new iPhone models coming in 2018, Apple delays the HomePod, and more

In this week’s top stories: What to expect when Apple introduces new iPhones in 2018, the HomePod will miss its December launch, Apple opens its new Apple Park Visitor Center, and more. Read on for all this week’s news…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Even though the iPhone X has been available for less than a month, may are already shifting their attention to 2018’s iPhone lineup. A new investor note from KGI Securities this week said that Apple will add a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone to its lineup next year, as well as a 6.1-inch LCD model.
A separate report also outlined the work that Apple is doing with Intel on future iPhone models with 5G wireless technology.
Meanwhile. Apple announced yesterday that it is delaying the release of the HomePod smart speaker until early 2018. The company didn’t give a specific reason for the delay, but rather said it needs a little more time to ensure the best customer experience:
“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK, and Australia in early 2018.”
Also this week, Zac shared a breakdown of everything we currently know about the HomePod and AirPlay 2. Meanwhile, I offered some of my first impressions on the iPhone X.
Be sure to enter our giveaway to win an iPhone X bundle from Caseology as well!
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- KGI: Apple adding 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD bezel-less iPhone to lineup in 2018
- iPhone X: 8 first impressions after a week with Apple’s new flagship
- Mother shows how her iPhone X can be unlocked by her 10 year-old son with Face ID
- AT&T acknowledges nationwide outage preventing users from making calls
- Have you found Face ID on the iPhone X to be an adequate successor to Touch ID? [Poll]
- Are you interested in either of the rumored additions to Apple’s 2018 iPhone line? [Poll]
- Tesla’s battery bank will charge your iPhone with same battery as Model S/X
- Should you buy AppleCare+ for your iPhone X? It depends
- Some iPhone X users experiencing distortion & buzzing sounds from earpiece speaker
- KGI: 2018 iPhones will feature faster pre-5G baseband chips, mostly from Intel
- Report: Apple working closely with Intel on 5G modems for future iPhones
- Review: ElevationDock 4 lives up to its self claimed title of ‘the best dock for iPhone’
Apple TV |
iPad & Mac |
- Mac concept imagines a refreshed mini form factor w/ built-in Touch Bar & Face ID
- Zagg unveils Slim Book keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro w/ backlit keys & Apple Pencil holder
- Apple challenges the definition of a PC with new ‘What’s a computer’ iPad Pro ad [Video]
HomePod |
- Apple delaying HomePod smart speaker launch until next year
- HomePod: Everything we know about the Apple smart speaker so far
- AirPlay 2: Everything we know about Apple’s upgraded wireless audio streaming feature
- With Apple’s HomePod delayed into 2018, here are the best alternatives available this holiday season
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- iPhone X features 7 new Dynamic and 6 new Live wallpapers [Gallery]
- iOS 11.2 enables 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone 8 and iPhone X
- Apple releases third iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, tvOS 11.2, and macOS 10.13.2 betas
- Apple releases fourth iOS 11.2, watchOS 4.2, and tvOS 11.2 betas
- Former Apple engineering director launches RAW Power photo editor for iOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.1.2 with fix for unresponsive iPhone X screen at cold temperatures
- Early testing shows 7.5W ‘fast’ wireless charging has small effect on Qi charging speed
- Opinion: Breadcrumb back button navigation on iPhone X is strangely ‘undesigned’
AAPL Company |
- Before the spaceship: A look back at the previous campuses that Apple called home
- A brief tour of Apple Park’s new visitor center [Video]
- Hands-on with Apple Park Visitor Center’s AR campus experience [Video]
- Here’s everything you can buy at Apple Park’s Visitor Center [Gallery]
- Comment: A year later, AirPods remain basically unrivaled as the best truly-wireless earbuds
- Apple’s retail store in Burlingame, CA reopens after significant renovations [Gallery]
- Apple’s VP of Diversity Denise Young-Smith leaving, Deloitte’s Christie Smith joining company
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- 15+ iPhone X Tips and Tricks [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 11.2 beta 3? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #147 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss changes coming to watchOS apps, the launch of GymKit in Australia, changes in iOS 11.2 beta for iPhone X, iPhone rumors for next year including a larger OLED model and a mid-sized LCD update, and anticipation of HomePod and AirPlay 2.