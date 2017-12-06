Happy Hour Podcast 150 | DateGate, new App Store Search Ads and Amazon Prime Video hits Apple TV

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the unfortunate date bug that affected iPhones over the weekend and resulted in the early delivery of iOS 11.2, the official launch of Apple Pay Cash in the U.S., updates to our Mac setups and a new app that makes AirPlaying to Sonos easier, a potential half marathon challenge that may or may not happen, the latest on Apple’s Heart Study with Apple Watch, a tease of an upcoming Apple Watch story, Amazon Prime Video finally coming to Apple TV, changes in tvOS 11.2 and what’s missing, new App Store search ads, and more.

9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

New episodes of Happy Hour are available every week. As mentioned, you can download this podcast via iTunes or plug in our RSS feed link into your favorite podcasting app.

Note: Subscribing to the podcast feed will guarantee the latest episode is downloaded as soon as possible.

Hosts:

Here’s what we discussed in this episode:

Feedback? Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. Remember: Subscribe on iTunes to catch all of the episodes as they go live and thanks for listening!