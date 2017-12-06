Happy Hour Podcast 150 | DateGate, new App Store Search Ads and Amazon Prime Video hits Apple TV

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the unfortunate date bug that affected iPhones over the weekend and resulted in the early delivery of iOS 11.2, the official launch of Apple Pay Cash in the U.S., updates to our Mac setups and a new app that makes AirPlaying to Sonos easier, a potential half marathon challenge that may or may not happen, the latest on Apple’s Heart Study with Apple Watch, a tease of an upcoming Apple Watch story, Amazon Prime Video finally coming to Apple TV, changes in tvOS 11.2 and what’s missing, new App Store search ads, and more.
