Roundup: Everything we know so far about the iPhone X Plus

Apple is widely expected to release three new iPhone models this year, including a refreshed version of the current iPhone X, as well as a new 6-inch LCD model and a 6.4-inch OLED model.

While we’re still a few months away from Apple’s announcement, there’s quite a bit we already know about the so-called “iPhone X Plus.” Read on as we roundup the latest rumors about the 6.4-inch device…

Design & Size

The iPhone X Plus, as you would expect, is likely to feature the same design as the current iPhone X, just in a larger form factor. This means you’ll have an edge-to-edge display with a notch cutout along the top to house the necessary Face ID components.

In terms of raw dimensions, supply chain schematics suggest the device will be 157.53mm by 77.44 mm by 7.85 mm thick. The easiest comparison for this device is the current iPhone 8 Plus, which measures in at 158.4mm x 78.1mm x 7.5mm thick.

As you can see, this means the iPhone X Plus will likely be slightly more narrower, but slightly taller than the iPhone 8 Plus, as well as a bit thicker. A hands-on video offered direct comparisons between the two devices, showing how each devices feels in the hand and more.

Elsewhere, we should expect the iPhone X Plus to feature the same glass back and stainless steel bezels as the current iPhone X. A report also suggested that it may come in a new gold color option (as the iPhone X was intended to) and feature dual-SIM capabilities.

Display

A crucial part of the size of the iPhone X Plus will be the display. The device is expected to pack at 6.4-inch OLED display with between 480 and 500 pixels-per-inch and a resolution of around 1242 x 2688. This compares to the current iPhone X at 458 PPI and the iPhone 8 Plus at 401 PPI.

The iPhone X Plus will feature an OLED display, much like the 2017 iPhone X. This display will bring darker blacks and improved overall color when compared to the iPhone 8 Plus.

While some earlier reports suggested that the iPhone X Plus would feature a 6.5-inch screen, more recent schematics have pegged the actual useable screen release to be 6.4-inches. Either way, the display on the iPhone X Plus will be notably bigger than the iPhone 8 Plus display, but come in a footprint that’s nearly the same size.

One important thing to note about the iPhone X Plus is that its display will almost certainly be more narrow than the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, while the iPhone X Plus features a more common 16:9 aspect ratio. We should expect the iPhone X Plus to closely follow the precedent set by the iPhone X.

Power

Apple partner TSMC recently began mass production of a 7-nanometer processor destined for this year’s iPhone lineup. This processor will likely be touted by Apple as the A12, following in the footsteps of the current A11 Bionic.

What’s notable about the A12 is that it is the first Apple processor to be based on the 7-nanometer design, making it more faster, smaller, and more efficient than past 10-nanometer chips.

Elsewhere, the iPhone X will likely pack 4GB of RAM, a step up from the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus, both of which feature 3GB.

While there have been whispers of the 2018 iPhone models switching entirely to USB-C, a more recent report indicated that we’ll likely see Lightning connectivity live on for another year. However, that report also suggested that Apple will include a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, as well as a USB-C wall adapter.

Camera

The iPhone X Plus is said to feature the same two-camera setup as the current iPhone X, which means we’ll get one wide-angle lens and one telephoto lens for features such as Portrait Mode. While some originally suggested this would be the year of a triple-lens iPhone, that doesn’t actually appear to be the case.

What’s still unclear, however, is what sort of technology the two-camera setup will feature. The iPhone X touts a 12MP camera, but at this point it’s unknown if the iPhone X Plus will make any improvements upon that.

Price

One of the scariest things for many hopeful iPhone X Plus users has been the price. With the 2017 iPhone X starting at $999, many have feared that the iPhone X Plus will come in closer to the $1,500 mark.

Analysts, however, don’t seem to think that’s the case. One analyst suggested that, due to the lack of a true “super cycle” last year, Apple will drop the price of the 5.8-inch model to $899 and start the iPhone X Plus at $999.

What’s important to note here, however, is that pricing for Apple products can be very challenging to predict ahead of time. While hardware updates and configurations can usually be tracked through the supply chain, the same can’t be said for pricing.

According to one report, however, Apple expects the iPhone X Plus to be the most popular model it introduces this year, even beating out the more affordable 6-inch LCD model.

Release

As has become normal over the last few years, Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone X Plus (and the rest of its new iPhones) at an event in September. A release should then follow within a couple of weeks.

What do you think of the iPhone X Plus so far? Is the model you hope to purchase? Let us know down in the comments!

