The iTunes MiniPlayer is a great way to have quick access to your iTunes or Apple Music library on your Mac without having a giant window covering your screen. It gives you easy access to your currently playing song, skip and rewind controls, play/pause, and even shows a history of what you’re playing. Follow along to learn how to set the iTunes MiniPlayer on top of all windows on Mac.

How to set the iTunes MiniPlayer on top of all windows on Mac

Make sure your iTunes window (or iTunes MiniPlayer) is the main window. Click on iTunes in the menu bar and click Preferences… Click on Advanced. Check the Keep MiniPlayer on top of all other windows box.

There you have it. Now, when MiniPlayer is enabled, it will stay above all other windows on your desktop.

