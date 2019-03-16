This week’s top stories: iPhone privacy ad, March 25th event confirmed, WWDC registration, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple makes its March 25th event official and confirms WWDC dates, Spotify takes on Apple, Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
On Monday, Apple confirmed its March 25th event, inviting press to Steve Jobs Theater. The event invitation clearly alludes to the focus on Apple’s streaming vide service, with the company using the tagline “It’s show time.” There’s also a film-inspired countdown and spotlight on the Apple logo.
In addition to confirming its March event, Apple this week also confirmed the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The event will take place from June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center. Registration for the opportunity to buy a $1599 ticket to the conference is open until March 20th.
Apple on Thursday launched its latest privacy-focused advertisement for the iPhone. This time, the company makes privacy extremely relatable – like comparing it to public bathroom etiquette, eavesdropping, and more. View the ad here.
Spotify this week filled a complaint with the European Commission about the App Store. Spotify says that Apple is giving itself an “unfair advantage at every turn” and cites grievances such as the 30% cut Apple takes. Apple responded by saying Spotify wants “all the benefits of a free ap without being free.”
Apple continued its wide-ranging legal battle with Qualcomm this week. In one of the cases, related to Qualcomm’s royalty tactics, a judge came down on Apple’s side in a preliminary ruling. In a patent infringement case, however, a jury sided with Qualcomm and ruled that Apple owes the chip maker $31 million.
- iOS 12.2 under-the-hood: ECG changes, AppleCare status, more
- Apple releasing fifth iOS 12.2 developer beta today [U: Now available]
iPhone |
- Apple makes privacy extremely relatable in fun new iPhone ad
- Latest report indicates iPhone 11 will include three cameras on some 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models, square camera bump
- Apple’s latest iPhone tutorial videos cover Face ID, water resistance
- Apple dropping iPhone 6 & changing store rules to boost brand image in India
Mac + iPad |
- Poll: Should Apple release a thicker MacBook Pro with different trade-offs? [Video]
- Hands-on: Wacom’s Cintiq 16 tablet from the perspective of an iPad Pro user
- Digitimes: PCB firms about to mass produce components for new iPads
- Latest iPad rumor claims new 10.2-inch and updated 10.5-inch models coming
- Report: Updated $329 iPad to retain Touch ID and headphone jack
Top Apple stories, retail |
Apple Watch |
- Comment: As Apple dominates smartwatch market, Garmin has crazy justification for $2500 model
- Should Apple Watch fall detection be enabled for all ages by default?
AirPods |
- AirPods the ‘most preferred’ brand for true wireless headphones – but not for sound quality
- Digitimes: PCB firms about to mass produce components for new AirPods
Apps |
- CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 comes to Mac with Mojave & Dark Mode support, Touch Bar integration, more
- Slack releases dark mode update for iOS and Android, ‘coming later’ to desktop
- Tidal’s ‘studio-quality’ MQA music now available on the iPhone
- Gboard iOS keyboard update brings handy translate feature to iPhone and iPad
Qualcomm v Apple |
- Apple argues Qualcomm’s ‘real motivation’ in patent suit is retaliation over iPhone’s switch to Intel
- Former Apple engineer says he doesn’t claim to be a co-inventor of the tech Qualcomm patented
- Apple says it believes someone tried to sway the testimony of its former engineer in Qualcomm case
- Qualcomm owes Apple nearly $1 billion in rebate payments, judge says in preliminary ruling
- Jury finds Apple guilty of infringing on Qualcomm patents in latest lawsuit worth $31M
Apple News + Video |
- Apple’s March 25th event is official: ‘It’s show time’
- Bloomberg: Apple TV service to feature mostly content from partners at launch, Apple’s original TV shows coming later
- New ‘Apple News Magazine’ details uncovered in iOS and Mac betas: PDF-based, offline reading, more
- Apple’s March 25 event will be live streamed: watch on iOS, Mac and Apple TV
Top Apple stories, company |
- Spotify files complaint with European Commission about the App Store, says Apple is giving itself an ‘unfair advantage at every turn’
- Opinion: Apple is ‘playing fair,’ but Spotify doesn’t like the rules
- Apple opens WWDC 2019 registration, kicks off June 3 in San Jose
- Apple among 90+ companies to have corporate data exposed through their Box accounts
This week’s top videos |
- Galaxy S10+ first impressions from an iPhone user [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: impressions from an AirPods user
- Final Cut Friday: Creating vertical videos for Instagram Stories in FCP X
Happy Hour Podcast #215 |
This week Benjamin and Zac are joined by Mark Gurman to discuss Apple’s upcoming March 25th event, WWDC 2019, and Apple’s AR/VR headset plans, plus Apple vs Spotify, Amazon Fire TV gaining Apple Music, a new HomeKit lamp review, and more.
Stacktrace Podcast #027 |
It’s time for some new, alternative, avenues of spelunking — including Apple’s career website, and… Rambo’s digital life? Also, how Swift compares to Node.js for server-side development, what a “UIKit for AR” could look like, and some brief speculation about Apple’s upcoming media event.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- How to avoid the biggest education mistakes with technology
- Making the Grade: Apple and Microsoft are the unlikeliest of friends in education
- How Wi-Fi 6 addresses key networking problems for the enterprise
- Makeblock Neuron Explorer Kit is a useful addition to a STEM lab
