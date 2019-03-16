This week’s top stories: iPhone privacy ad, March 25th event confirmed, WWDC registration, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple makes its March 25th event official and confirms WWDC dates, Spotify takes on Apple, Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

On Monday, Apple confirmed its March 25th event, inviting press to Steve Jobs Theater. The event invitation clearly alludes to the focus on Apple’s streaming vide service, with the company using the tagline “It’s show time.” There’s also a film-inspired countdown and spotlight on the Apple logo.

In addition to confirming its March event, Apple this week also confirmed the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The event will take place from June 3rd through June 7th in San Jose, California at the McEnery Convention Center. Registration for the opportunity to buy a $1599 ticket to the conference is open until March 20th.

Apple on Thursday launched its latest privacy-focused advertisement for the iPhone. This time, the company makes privacy extremely relatable – like comparing it to public bathroom etiquette, eavesdropping, and more. View the ad here.

Spotify this week filled a complaint with the European Commission about the App Store. Spotify says that Apple is giving itself an “unfair advantage at every turn” and cites grievances such as the 30% cut Apple takes. Apple responded by saying Spotify wants “all the benefits of a free ap without being free.”

Apple continued its wide-ranging legal battle with Qualcomm this week. In one of the cases, related to Qualcomm’s royalty tactics, a judge came down on Apple’s side in a preliminary ruling. In a patent infringement case, however, a jury sided with Qualcomm and ruled that Apple owes the chip maker $31 million.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

AirPods |

Apps |

Qualcomm v Apple |

Apple News + Video |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #215 |

This week Benjamin and Zac are joined by Mark Gurman to discuss Apple’s upcoming March 25th event, WWDC 2019, and Apple’s AR/VR headset plans, plus Apple vs Spotify, Amazon Fire TV gaining Apple Music, a new HomeKit lamp review, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-03-14-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #027 |

It’s time for some new, alternative, avenues of spelunking — including Apple’s career website, and… Rambo’s digital life? Also, how Swift compares to Node.js for server-side development, what a “UIKit for AR” could look like, and some brief speculation about Apple’s upcoming media event.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/03/StacktraceEp27.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.