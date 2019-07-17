Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Report: Apple reduces number of factory secrecy staff, cracking down on CAD schematics leaks
- Digitimes: time-of-flight 3D sensor coming to rear camera in 2020 iPhone
- Apple teases nearly 60 new emoji coming to iOS this fall
- A comprehensive guide to the modern furnishings of Apple Store Boardrooms
- What’s new in iOS 13 developer beta 4?
- Apple releases iOS 13 developer beta 4
- Hands-on: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R dummy models
- Review: 2019 entry-level $1299 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID
- 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 2: An unlikely marathon
