Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: Get HyperCube to automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone. Special $29 preorder price (40% off).
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3 now available with News+ improvements and more
- watchOS 5.3 brings ECG app to Canada and Singapore
- watchOS Walkie-Talkie service for Apple Watch restored
- Report: Apple to switch from OLED to microLED displays in Apple Watch as soon as next year
- Bloomberg: Former Apple exec describes Jeff Williams as the ‘closest thing at the company to Tim Cook’
- How Audio Sharing in iOS 13 works on iPhone and iPad
- Using Peloton and Apple Watch, Apple Music, and Health
- iOS 13 beta 4 changes and features — 3D Touch improves [Video]
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!