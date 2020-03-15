Roundup: Everything we know about iOS 14, watchOS 7, WWDC 2020, and more

In this week’s top stories: It was a big week here at 9to5Mac as we exclusively reported numerous details about what to expect from iOS 14, watchOS 7, new Apple Watch models, and much more. Read on as we roundup everything we reported this week.
watchOS 7 |
We kicked things off with the news that Apple is developing the ability for Apple Watch to detect blood oxygen levels for the first time. This is based on code from iOS 14 that was seen by 9to5Mac.
We also expect Apple Watch Series 6 to include a new Infograph Pro watch face, SchoolTime features, sleep tracking and much more.
- Apple Watch blood oxygen detection feature found in iOS 14 code snippet
- Apple Watch Series 6 and watchOS 7 to include ‘Infograph Pro’ with tachymeter, SchoolTime and kids mode, sleep tracking, more
- watchOS 7 to include new ‘International’ Apple Watch face with multiple country flags
iOS 14 |
We then opened the floodgates for iOS 14, reporting numerous new features that are in development for this year’s updates.
Perhaps most notably, Apple is developing sophisticated mouse cursor support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. This includes things like support for multiple pointers, gestures, and much more. Apple is also developing a new augmented reality application for iOS that it’s testing with Apple Stores and Starbucks.
HomeKit will also gain new features in iOS 14, based on leaked code seen by 9to5Mac. Apple is developing new face recognition features for HomeKit cameras, enhancements to Apple TV audio, and Night Shift for lights. Meanwhile, the iOS Home screen might even change this year, with Apple developing a new list view option.
- Sophisticated mouse cursor support coming to iOS 14, new iPad Smart Keyboard models with trackpad
- Apple developing new augmented reality app for iOS 14, testing Apple Store and Starbucks partnership
- HomeKit in iOS 14: Face recognition, Apple TV audio, Night Shift for lights
- iOS 14 to include new homescreen list view option with Siri suggestions and more
- iOS 14: Major accessibility features, Alipay Apple Pay, wallpaper app integration, more
tvOS 14 |
For Apple TV, code indicates that Apple is developing a new workouts application codenamed “Seymour.” This application would allow users to download workouts and be coached directly from their Apple TV. It would also tie in with Apple Watch for fitness tracking and Apple Music for audio.
- Apple developing workouts application for Apple TV with Apple Music and Apple Watch integration
- iOS 14: New permanent audio output option for Apple TV boxes
Hardware |
Last but not least, iOS 14 code confirms many of the new features we expect for the iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro models. There’s also evidence that Apple is developing a new remote for the Apple TV, but it’s unclear if this will be a dramatic redesign or an iterative update based on the Siri Remote.
iOS 14 also reveals our first look at Apple’s upcoming high-end over-ear headphones with AirPods features.
- iOS 14 icon leak reveals first look at Apple’s high-end, over-ear headphones with AirPods features
- iOS 14 reveals iPhone 9 and updated iPad Pro details, new Apple TV remote, AirTags, more
More of this week’s top stories below.
