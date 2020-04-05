This week’s top stories: Apple acquires Dark Sky, new iOS 14 features, iPhone 9 is imminent, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 9 rumors continue, iOS 14 features, Apple acquires Dark Sky, and a hands-on look at a powerful CarPlay accessory. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
One of the most surprising announcements this week was that Apple has acquired the hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky. Dark Sky announced the acquisition in a blog post and explained that the app for iPhone and iPad is still available and there will be no changes at this time. The Android app, however, will stop working in July and the Dark API will shut down in December of 2021.
Apple this week began beta testing of iOS 13.4.5. The update focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements, but there are a few things worth noting. The update includes a new feature for the Music app that makes it easy to share a song to Instagram and Facebook Stories. The update also corroborates details of the upcoming iPhone 9 and CarKey.
Speaking of iPhone 9, 9to5Mac learned this week that Apple’s release of the device is imminent. The iPhone 9 will be available in black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) in configurations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.
Elsewhere, iOS 14 code has revealed an updated Activity rings system for the Apple Watch’s expected kids mode feature. This would change the move ring so it now longer focused on calories, instead emphasizing how long a child is moving throughout the day.
iOS 14 code also suggests that Apple is working on new features for the iCloud Keychain password manager. These features would enable support for two-factor authentication codes as well as increased awareness of when someone reuses a password across multiple websites.
Finally, iOS 14 code also indicates apparent support for Home screen widgets. Read our full coverage here to learn more.
9to5Mac’s Zac Hall took a close look at an adapter that turns standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, concluding that “somehow it actually works.” Check out his full hands-on review here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Leaked iOS 14 screenshot shows new wallpaper settings, beta code reveals Home screen widgets
- How to screen share and remote control iPhone, iPad, Mac to help colleagues, friends, and family
- iOS 14: Keychain password manager to gain new 1Password-like features
- Apple releases first beta of iOS 13.4.5 and more to developers
- Concept imagines a redesigned Weather app for iOS based on Dark Sky
- iOS 13.4.5 beta includes new option to share songs from Apple Music on Instagram Stories
iPhone |
- Exclusive: iPhone 9 launch imminent, 2020 ‘iPhone SE’ in red, white, and black with up to 256GB
- iPhone 9 case inventory arriving at Best Buy, other retailers with April 5 merchandising date
- Review: This adapter turns standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay, and somehow it actually works
- iOS 13.4.5 beta code corroborates a new iPhone model with Touch ID, Express Card, and future CarKey support
- Foxconn’s iPhone 12 production ‘on schedule’ but supply-chain doubts remain
- Reuters: 5G iPhone 12 production ramp up postponed amid concerns about demand
Apple Watch |
- Everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Series 6
- Rumor: Apple developing Touch ID fingerprint biometrics for Apple Watch, Series 2 will not support watchOS 7
- iOS 14 code reveals updated Activity rings for Apple Watch in upcoming kids mode on watchOS 7
iPad |
- Video: iFixit tears down the new 2020 iPad Pro and LiDAR Scanner
- Report claims new iPad Pro’s A12Z Bionic chip is just a ‘renamed A12X with an enabled GPU core’
- Comment: Expanded mouse support will go a long way to bring iPadOS to parity with macOS
- iMovie is now ready for Apple’s new Magic Keyboard and trackpad for iPad Pro
Mac |
- Here’s why you should buy the new 2020 MacBook Air [Comparison]
- Kuo predicts Apple’s switch from Intel to ARM in Macs will cut CPU component costs by 40-60%
- Unreleased version of Logic Pro X surfaces on Apple’s website with Live Loops feature
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores in China offer a glimpse into an alternate timeline with new artwork and iPad Pro displays
- Apple planning for ‘staggered’ reopening of retail stores based on local conditions
Apps |
- Zoom iOS app quietly sending data to Facebook, even if you have no account [Update: Fixed]
- Ex-NSA hacker finds new Zoom flaws to takeover Macs again, including webcam, mic, and root access
- Zoom video calls are not actually end-to-end encrypted
- 10 Zoom alternatives for more secure, cross-platform video calls
- These apps and services are responding to coronavirus pandemic with free information
- Microsoft Teams heading for consumers, Office 365 plans rebranded as ‘Microsoft 365’
- Dropbox beta for macOS adds desktop, documents, and downloads syncing to match iCloud Drive
- WhatsApp speeds up experience on iOS 13 with share sheet contact suggestions
COVID-19 |
- Opinion: FaceTime for Android and Windows could make it the new default
- Apple coronavirus donation doubled in China, focusing on long-term efforts
- Apple Music Come Together playlists aim to help you cope with home lockdowns
HomeKit |
- HomeKit Weekly: Smart home projects to pass the time during social distancing
- Review: Danalock, the device which finally persuaded me to get a smart lock
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple purchases hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky, ending API and killing Android apps
- What Apple buying Dark Sky could mean for iOS 14, iPad and Mac, and developers
- Bloomberg: Apple continues work on new HomePod, Apple TV, iMac, and more for 2020
- Amazon Prime Video now lets users buy TV shows and movies in the app, seemingly struck special deal with Apple
This week’s top videos |
- iPad Pro (2020) top features and impressions – a glimpse into the future [Video]
- MacBook Air (2020) top features and impressions – the best keyboard in any Apple laptop [Video]
