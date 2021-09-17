9to5Mac Happy Hour 347: iPhone 13, iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements from the September Apple event, featuring the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 with larger display and the all-new iPad mini.
Apple TV+ / Fitness+
- Apple Fitness+ expanding to 15 more countries, adding Group Workouts with SharePlay
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
iPad / iPad mini
- Apple announces new entry-level iPad with screen, camera, and storage upgrades
- iPad mini benchmarks show slightly lower-power A15 chip inside than iPhone 13
- iPad mini 6 tidbits: A15 chip, camera upgrades, no mmWave 5G, more
- All of the ways the new iPad mini is better than the iPad Air: cameras, processor, 5G, and more
- Comment: The star of yesterday’s Apple event was the new iPad mini
Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 7 debuts with similar design, larger display, faster charging, new colors, more
- Apple Watch Series 7 and SE now come with USB-C cable; fast charging may not work with MagSafe Duo
- Apple Watch Series 7 FAQ: color comparisons, band compatibility, release date
- Apple Watch Series 7 has the same processor as last year’s Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple releases all-new watch band collection in a wide variety of colors for Series 7
iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 pre-order process broken for many Apple Card, Apple Pay, and iUP shoppers
- iPhone 13 lineup now available to pre-order, first shipments arrive next week
- This is how Apple is removing the plastic wrap from iPhone 13 box
- iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: 5 reasons to upgrade
iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro shipping estimates slip into October for pre-orders
- ProRes support for iPhone 13 Pro ‘coming soon’ with a future iOS update
- iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB costs $1,599, iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro discontinued
