9to5Mac Happy Hour 347: iPhone 13, iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements from the September Apple event, featuring the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 with larger display and the all-new iPad mini.

Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.

Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other device with a 28 day price lock and get an extra 10%* cash back with code 9TO5MAC (*$30 cap).

Sponsored by iMazing: Get the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management for Mac and Windows 30% off for a limited time.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Apple TV+ / Fitness+

iPad / iPad mini

Apple Watch Series 7

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: