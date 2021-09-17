9to5Mac Happy Hour 347: iPhone 13, iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 first impressions

- Sep. 17th 2021 7:45 am PT

This week on Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin break down all the announcements from the September Apple event, featuring the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 with larger display and the all-new iPad mini.

Zac Hall

Benjamin Mayo

