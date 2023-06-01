What will macOS 14 be called and when will it come out?

We’re very close to getting our first official look at macOS 14 from Apple. Read along for when to expect the macOS 14 release date plus we’ll cover when the all-new macOS should arrive for the developer and public betas and the list of 15 names Apple will likely pick from for the release.

Apple reveals its major new releases of macOS at the WWDC keynote and traditionally launches the first developer beta within hours (requires an Apple Developer subscription).

The first free macOS public beta usually arrives some weeks later with the official public release coming around October in recent years. Read more below for all the specifics on the beta and official release dates.

We haven’t heard hardly anything about what upgrades may come with macOS 14, so it may be focused on minor features and refinements. Meanwhile, iOS 17 and watchOS 10 are believed to include more notable changes:

What will macOS 14 be named?

Noted by our friend Parker Ortolani, there are 15 trademarked names that Apple is likely to pull from for macOS 14. There’s always the chance Apple could use something else, but so far the track record shows Apple always picking from this list for the last decade:

there are 15 names of places in California Apple trademarked but never used, to date every name they have used was one of those trademarks



UNUSED:

Diablo

Condor

Tiburon

Farallon

Miramar

Rincon

Pacific

Redwood

Shasta

Grizzly

Skyline

Redtail

Sonoma

Sequoia

Mammoth



USED:

Ventura… — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) April 21, 2023

macOS 14 developer beta – expected June 5 release at WWDC macOS 14 public beta – expected between late June to July macOS 14 public release – expected in October

macOS 14 release date: Developer beta

Apple has made a tradition of releasing the first developer beta of each major macOS update on the day it announces the new software at WWDC.

WWDC kicks off with the keynote on June 5 this year, expect the first macOS 14 developer beta to be released shortly afterward unless Apple switches things up on us

Here’s a look at the past five years of dev beta releases:

macOS 13 Ventura developer beta 1: June 6

macOS 12 Monterey developer beta 1: June 7

macOS 11 Big Sur developer beta 1: June 22 (delay due to pandemic)

macOS Catalina developer beta 1: June 3

macOS 14 release date: Public beta

The first macOS public beta typically arrives four to five weeks after the first developer beta launches in June. Historically that’s been between late June and August.

Here’s a look at the last few years:

Official public release

It’s likely macOS 14 will come out in October unless Apple changes its usual trend

Here’s a look at the last four years of macOS releases:

When does macOS 14 come out? – wrap-up

