This week’s top stories: Apple release iOS 11.1 + watchOS 4.1 betas, iOS 11 battery life concerns, more
In this week’s top stories: Apple release iOS 11.0.1 as well as its next round of beta updates, we discuss iOS 11 battery life concerns, Apple faces off with the FCC, and much more. Read it all below…
Apple this week released iOS 11.0.1 with a host of bug fixes and performance improvements. More notably, however, the company also released its next round of betas: iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and macOS 10.13.1. watchOS 4.1 includes notable new features such as a new Radio app and Apple Music streaming for LTE users.
iOS 11 has been available for nearly two weeks now and as is usually the case, users are expressing some concerns about battery life. We ran a poll in which 47 percent of readers said their battery life has been “much worse” since upgrading to iOS 11. Hoping to mitigate some of the issues, we then offered some tips for improving iPhone battery life.
Apple also went toe-to-toe with the FCC over enabling FM terrestrial radio features in the iPhone. After the FCC publicly called for Apple to enable the capability, the company said that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 do not have FM radio chips, nor do they have antennas with support for such signals.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- iPhone 8 Plus reportedly splits open while charging, another claimed to arrive in same state
- Redesigned iPhone SE imagined with an iPhone X-like edge to edge display [Video + Gallery]
- Apple shares what third-party chargers work with iPhone 8/X fast charging
- Jealous of wireless charging on new iPhones? Here’s how to get your current iPhone there
- Poor 3D sensor yields mean Apple may not fulfill all iPhone X preorders until early 2018 – report
- New glass enclosure, A11 Bionic chip, flash storage, 3GB RAM to blame for iPhone 8 price increase [U]
- Apple explains how iPhone X facial recognition with Face ID works (and fails) in security paper
- KGI: Preorder demand for iPhone X could top 50 million units, supply constraints through spring 2018
Apple TV |
- Comparison: Apple TV 4K vs Amazon’s new $70 4K Fire TV
- Apple TV listing appears on Amazon ahead of Prime Video app release [update: gone!]
Apple Watch |
- Hands-on with watchOS 4.1 beta 1: Music streaming, new Radio app, and LTE music support [Video]
- watchOS 4: How to customize and use the new Siri face on Apple Watch
- watchOS 4: How to stop Now Playing and audio apps from automatically opening on Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Diary: How Apple finally persuaded me to upgrade
- iFixit teardown of Apple Watch Series 3 finds something new, something old …
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- macOS High Sierra now available to download, featuring APFS, Photos updates, Safari 11, more
- Apple releases iOS 11.0.1 software update for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases first iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and macOS 10.13.1 developer betas
- Have you noticed a significant change in battery life since updating to iOS 11? [Poll]
- Photos in macOS High Sierra now works with these third-party apps for Projects
- Apple Pay Cash may launch in late October after missing iOS 11 / watchOS 4 release
AAPL Company |
- FCC demands Apple ‘put the safety of the American people first’, activate iPhone FM radio
- Apple says iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 do not contain FM radio chips or antennas, in response to FCC request
- Review: Alpine iLX-107 delivers the future of driving with Wireless CarPlay for under $1000
- Woman claims she suffered ‘permanent disability’ after being injured in Florida Apple Store
This week’s top videos |
- Friday 5: Awesome Apple Watch apps to try this weekend [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]
- Hands-on with watchOS 4.1 beta 1: Music streaming, new Radio app, and LTE music support [Video]
- The best (and worst) new iPhone 8/Plus features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #140 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Apple TV 4K, macOS High Sierra launching, Apple Watch Series 3 and LTE apps, watchOS 4.1 beta and streaming music, and more.