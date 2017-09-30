This week’s top stories: Apple release iOS 11.1 + watchOS 4.1 betas, iOS 11 battery life concerns, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple release iOS 11.0.1 as well as its next round of beta updates, we discuss iOS 11 battery life concerns, Apple faces off with the FCC, and much more. Read it all below…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple this week released iOS 11.0.1 with a host of bug fixes and performance improvements. More notably, however, the company also released its next round of betas: iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, tvOS 11.1, and macOS 10.13.1. watchOS 4.1 includes notable new features such as a new Radio app and Apple Music streaming for LTE users.

iOS 11 has been available for nearly two weeks now and as is usually the case, users are expressing some concerns about battery life. We ran a poll in which 47 percent of readers said their battery life has been “much worse” since upgrading to iOS 11. Hoping to mitigate some of the issues, we then offered some tips for improving iPhone battery life.

Apple also went toe-to-toe with the FCC over enabling FM terrestrial radio features in the iPhone. After the FCC publicly called for Apple to enable the capability, the company said that the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 do not have FM radio chips, nor do they have antennas with support for such signals.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iPhone |

Apple TV |

Apple Watch |

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #140 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Apple TV 4K, macOS High Sierra launching, Apple Watch Series 3 and LTE apps, watchOS 4.1 beta and streaming music, and more.