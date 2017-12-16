This week’s top stories: The iMac Pro is here, Apple acquires Shazam, and more

In this week’s top stories: The insanely powerful iMac Pro is officially here, Apple acquires Shazam, hope for jailbreak fans, a tip for speeding up older iPhones, how Apple Watch saved a man’s life, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

Apple started the week by officially confiming its $400 million acqusition of music tagging and recognition app Shazam. In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple explained that it has “exciting plans in store” with the acquisition.

Furthermore, Apple this week officially released its iMac Pro. The incredibly powerful all-in-one was released on Thursday and first orders arrive the week after Christmas, though Apple retail stores will have some availability in the coming weeks.

In conjunction with the iMac Pro, Apple also announced Final Cut Pro 10.4, bringing VR capabilities and much more. Check out Jeff’s incredible hands-on for information.

We had the opportunity to talk with a man who says the Apple Watch saved his life by detecting an overnight heart attack. This feel-good story exemplifies how Apple Watch is playing an ever-increasing role in health.

Continuing the Apple Watch trend, Zac detailed his expereince running his first half marathon with Apple Watch and AirPods, tracking his progress with Nike Run Club.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, Apple’s first Folio Case for iPhone X, Jony Ive returning to lead day-to-day design, a quick TV app review, Apple buying Shazam, HomeKit’s vulnerability and iOS 11.2.1, and the iMac Pro’s debut.