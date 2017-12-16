This week’s top stories: The iMac Pro is here, Apple acquires Shazam, and more

In this week’s top stories: The insanely powerful iMac Pro is officially here, Apple acquires Shazam, hope for jailbreak fans, a tip for speeding up older iPhones, how Apple Watch saved a man’s life, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…
Apple started the week by officially confiming its $400 million acqusition of music tagging and recognition app Shazam. In a statement to 9to5Mac, Apple explained that it has “exciting plans in store” with the acquisition.
Furthermore, Apple this week officially released its iMac Pro. The incredibly powerful all-in-one was released on Thursday and first orders arrive the week after Christmas, though Apple retail stores will have some availability in the coming weeks.
In conjunction with the iMac Pro, Apple also announced Final Cut Pro 10.4, bringing VR capabilities and much more. Check out Jeff’s incredible hands-on for information.
We had the opportunity to talk with a man who says the Apple Watch saved his life by detecting an overnight heart attack. This feel-good story exemplifies how Apple Watch is playing an ever-increasing role in health.
Continuing the Apple Watch trend, Zac detailed his expereince running his first half marathon with Apple Watch and AirPods, tracking his progress with Nike Run Club.
iPhone |
- PSA: If you have an older iPhone with slow performance, a new battery could solve your problems
- Apple has a new imitator on the block as the Leagoo S9 clones the iPhone X notch
- Analytics data shows iPhone X rocketing ahead of the iPhone 8 & 8 Plus – but not both combined
- Comment: Upcoming ‘Top 5’ Android smartphone with in-screen fingerprint sensor is too little, too late
Apple Watch |
- How Apple Watch saved one man’s life — and how it’s empowering him after his heart attack
- Running my first half marathon — with Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods
- Workouts++ for Apple Watch delivers podcast playback, Siri integration, more
Mac |
- iMac Pro, Apple’s most powerful Mac, will be available to order December 14
- Apple’s all-new iMac Pro is now available, first orders arriving Dec 27
- iMac Pro: Save some cash & buy from B&H/Expercom, RAM upgradeable only by Apple
- iMac Pro comes with a special black Apple Lightning cable
- Satechi unveils new USB C ‘Clamp Hub Pro’ for iMac and iMac Pro
- Review: Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse – Thinking Different about Mac functionality
- T2-equipped iMac Pro may need to be DFU restored like iPhones and iPads in certain situations
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases first iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas [U]
- iOS 11.2.1 and tvOS 11.2.1 are now available, update restores HomeKit sharing following vulnerability fix
- Alibaba researchers say they have found an untethered jailbreak for iPhone X & iOS 11.2.1
- Google releases iOS 11.1.2 exploit details, jailbreak could arrive soon
- How to combine multiple screenshots into a single image on iPhone
- Here are all of the airports and malls that support indoor maps in iOS 11
AAPL Company |
- Apple confirms rumored Shazam acquisition, says it has “exciting plans in store” for Apple Music
- Apple responds to latest report claiming the iTunes Music Store is closing
- Phil Schiller talks about the gamble of dropping the Home button
- AirPort firmware updates arrive with important security fixes
- Spotify again attacks Apple for its gatekeeper-like policies
- Chase Freedom card now offers 5% cash back for Apple Pay purchases
- Trump’s FCC repeals net neutrality rules despite Apple’s objections
Gift Guides |
- Gift Guide: The best products for creating a killer home theater setup w/ Apple TV 4K
- Gift Guide: Great gear and accessories to make traveling a breeze
This week’s top videos |
Happy Hour Podcast #151 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 3 and AirPods, Apple’s first Folio Case for iPhone X, Jony Ive returning to lead day-to-day design, a quick TV app review, Apple buying Shazam, HomeKit’s vulnerability and iOS 11.2.1, and the iMac Pro’s debut.