This week’s top stories: (RED) iPhone 8 now available, gold iPhone X images leak, AirPower speculation, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple introduces the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as photos claim to show a gold iPhone X, a touchscreen Mac solution, and more. Read on for all of this week’s news…

Kicking off the week, Apple announced (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The device is available to purchase now, with a portion of the proceeds going to funding HIV/AIDS programs.

Also this week, a clever project from a group of developers showcased how a any mac could be giving touchscreen capabilities. The solution, which is still a proof of concept at this point, requires just $1 worth of parts. Read more here.

Furthermore, Apple began informing users when they opened 32-bit applications on macOS that would compromise performance:

With the new alert dialogue in macOS 10.13.4 going live, Apple is now informing customers about the upcoming requirement for 64-bit apps sometime in the future as well.

A report from The Wall Street Journal on Monday indicated that PayPal is working to turn itself into more of a “virtual bank.” The company has reportedly partnered with a number of licensed banks, though without disclosing the branding of those banks.

Last but not least, the FCC on Friday seemingly published phots of a gold iPhone X. The images, dated September of last year, show the device in an unreleased gold option. It’s possible that Apple had planned for the iPhone X to originally launch in gold, but had to scrap it at the last minute. Though, it could still be planned as a mid-year addition to the lineup.

