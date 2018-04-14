This week’s top stories: (RED) iPhone 8 now available, gold iPhone X images leak, AirPower speculation, more
In this week’s top stories: Apple introduces the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as photos claim to show a gold iPhone X, a touchscreen Mac solution, and more. Read on for all of this week’s news…
Kicking off the week, Apple announced (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The device is available to purchase now, with a portion of the proceeds going to funding HIV/AIDS programs.
Also this week, a clever project from a group of developers showcased how a any mac could be giving touchscreen capabilities. The solution, which is still a proof of concept at this point, requires just $1 worth of parts. Read more here.
Furthermore, Apple began informing users when they opened 32-bit applications on macOS that would compromise performance:
With the new alert dialogue in macOS 10.13.4 going live, Apple is now informing customers about the upcoming requirement for 64-bit apps sometime in the future as well.
A report from The Wall Street Journal on Monday indicated that PayPal is working to turn itself into more of a “virtual bank.” The company has reportedly partnered with a number of licensed banks, though without disclosing the branding of those banks.
Last but not least, the FCC on Friday seemingly published phots of a gold iPhone X. The images, dated September of last year, show the device in an unreleased gold option. It’s possible that Apple had planned for the iPhone X to originally launch in gold, but had to scrap it at the last minute. Though, it could still be planned as a mid-year addition to the lineup.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- iOS 12 concept shows off always on display, Lock screen complications, dark mode, and more [Video]
- Apple pushing 32-bit app warning live for macOS 10.13.4 as 64-bit transition continues
Mac |
iPhone |
- Apple announces special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, order from tomorrow
- Concept imagines (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X & iPhone X Plus [Video]
- FCC appears to leak photos of gold iPhone X
- Unboxing and hands-on with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 Plus
- Report: US police departments around the country now able to unlock encrypted iPhones
- This year’s flagship iPhone could be even more expensive than the iPhone X, say analysts
- Third-party iPhone 8 screen repairs reportedly bricking devices with iOS 11.3
Apple Watch + iPad |
- Coach offers up Apple Watch bands at a discount, including snakeskin, floral print, Rexy and more
- Apple Watch beta includes warning for old apps, suggests watchOS 5 will drop support
- Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for Earth Day, 30 minute workout will unlock eco-friendly animated sticker pack
- Hands-on with Apple’s new Schoolwork app on iPad [Gallery]
Accessories |
- Comment: Managing expectations for AirPower release, price, and features
- What do you think Apple will charge for AirPower and how much are you willing to pay? [Poll]
- Red iPhone envy? How to get the PRODUCT(RED) look for less
- Mophie nearing launch of new Qi-certified Juice Pack Air charging case for iPhone X
- The best upright Qi charging stands for iPhone 8 and iPhone X
AAPL Company |
- Here’s how to check whether your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica
- Apple ordered to pay patent troll VirnetX $502.6M in ongoing infringement case
This week’s top video |
Happy Hour Podcast #168 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the wait for AirPower, the latest Mac Pro news, macOS High Sierra’s 32-bit app warning, and watchOS 5 likely dropping old Apple Watch apps.
9to5Mac Daily |
- 9to5Mac Daily 060: April 9, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 061: April 10, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 062: April 11, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 063: April 13, 2018
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Making The Grade: What’s lacking in Apple’s Deployment Model for iPads?
- Making The Grade: Making sense of Apple’s current MacBook line for education
- Making The Grade: Apple needs an Identity Management Solution to take over schools
- Making The Grade: Why Apple’s education strategy is not based on reality
- Making The Grade: Where the iPad still excels over Chromebooks regardless of price
- Making The Grade: Does repairability of Mac laptops matter?
