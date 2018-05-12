This week’s top stories: iPhone X Plus details, an Apple Pay credit card, iPhone SE 2 pictures, more

In this week’s top stories: New iPhone X Plus details, iPhone SE 2 leaks continue, Apple wins a round-face watch patent, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week, a supply chain report suggested that this year’s ‘iPhone X Plus’ will be roughly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus. This is despite the screen size difference, with the iPhone 8 Plus sitting at 5.5-inches and the iPhone X Plus expected to be 6.5-inches.

Furthermore, that same report suggested that iOS 12 will add support for horizontal Face ID. Currently, Face ID is limited to working only in portrait mode. This change is likely to be a major improvement when the facial recognition technology comes to iPad.

In addition to new iPhone X Plus details, this week was also abound with iPhone SE 2 speculation. A pair of questionable leaks suggested that the device will adopt an iPhone X-like notch design, with the same body as the original iPhone SE.

Apple recently was granted a patent for a round-face Apple Watch design, suggesting that it was not necessarily a rejected design. Notably, Apple filed for this patent 8 months after the initial Apple Watch was released – perhaps suggesting (or not suggesting) the idea isn’t dead just yet.

A Wall Street Journal report suggested on Thursday that Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to introduce an Apple Pay branded credit card early next year. While Apple currently partners with Barclays for an Apple Rewards card, this one is expected to be more lucrative for customers.

Finally, the latest Unicode text handling flaw emerged this week – representing a way to crash iPhones and iPads by sending a simple emoji. More about that flaw, which works even on the iOS 11.4 beta, can be read here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

Happy Hour Podcast #172

This week Benjamin and Zac welcome a clue that suggests HomePod will soon work with Calendar, new details about the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and an iOS 12 Face ID rumor, quick impressions from Google I/O, Hodinkee's new Jony Ive interview on Apple Watch, and our watchOS 5 wish list.

