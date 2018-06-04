WWDC 2018 keynote video now available to watch

Apple has made today’s WWDC keynote event available to watch on its website. If you weren’t able to keep up with all the news, follow along after the break for a recap of everything that was announced, link to the video, and more.
AirPods
The WWDC keynote has taken over Apple’s homepage and you can watch (re-watch) the two-hour event now. You can also check out the action in the Apple Events app on Apple TV.
This year’s event brought announcements for all of Apple’s software. But like predictions and news before today suggested, we didn’t get any new hardware.
iOS 12
- Apple unveils iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple hits 500 million weekly App Store visitors, $100B in developer payouts
- Apple unveils new first-party ARKit Measure app that can auto-detect dimensions of objects
- Apple introduces ARKit 2.0 with shared experiences, face tracking improvements, more
- Here are all of the devices that will support iOS 12
- Apple announces third-party map support for CarPlay, improvements to Stocks, Books, more
- Apple unveils new Do Not Disturb at Bedtime, grouped notifications, and Screen Time feature
- iOS 12 includes new Animoji characters, ‘Memoji’ avatar design feature
watchOS 5
- Apple announces watchOS 5: Podcasts, Activity Sharing challenges, automatic workout detection, Walkie-Talkie, more
- Apple introduces new Apple Watch Pride band, available today
tvOS 12
macOS Mojave
- Apple unveils macOS 10.14 Mojave with dark mode, more
- New apps added in macOS Mojave: Apple News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos
- Apple details redesigned Mac App Store with new editorial content, major apps coming this fall
- Apple gives a sneak peek at multi-year project to bring UIKit iOS apps to the Mac
