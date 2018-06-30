This week’s top stories: Apple Maps overhaul, new AirPods & HomePod in 2019, iOS 12 public beta, more
In this week’s top stories: A hands-on comparison between the new Huawei MateBook X Pro and the MacBook Pro, everything we know about the iPhone X Plus, Apple’s plans to rebuild Apple Maps, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
Apple kicked off the week by releasing the first public beta of iOS 12. This release comes after two releases that were exclusive to developers and allows anyone to try out the latest iOS features ahead of iOS 12’s general release this fall. Apple also released the first public betas of tvOS 12, as well macOS 10.14 Mojave.
Bloomberg reported on Monday that Apple has big plans for its audio accessories in the coming year. The company is said to have a ‘pro’ version of AirPods planned for 2019 with better noise-cancellation and water-resistance. Furthermore, Apple’s over-ear wireless headphones are also said to be coming next year, as will a second-generation HomePod.
On Friday, a report detailed Apple’s plans to rebuild Apple Maps from the ground up. Eddy Cue explained that Apple has made a “huge investment” in the platform and is now focused on “building the best map app in the world” using its own first-party mapping data, as opposed to bringing in data from a service like TomTom.
Last but not least, reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out with a new investor note this week offering some additional details on Apple’s upcoming products. He noted that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will likely be priced between $600 and $700, and that Apple has a new Apple Watch in the works for this year, as well as iPad Pro models with Face ID.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
- Apple rebuilding Maps in massive overhaul, first results appearing in next iOS 12 beta
- Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- First macOS Mojave 10.14 public beta now available for Mac users
- First tvOS 12 public beta for Apple TV now available
- Satirical piece on MacBook Pro keyboard is the funniest thing you’ll read today
- Beautiful iPad Pro concept imagines slim bezels and rounded display, Face ID and ‘iPhone app’ multitasking
- 5 favorite MacBook Pro accessories for power users
- Kuo details ‘Face ID iPad Pros, cheaper MacBook Air coming
- Zagg unveils two new iPad keyboard solutions with Apple Pencil storage
- Roundup: Everything we know so far about the iPhone X Plus
- Kuo details ‘notch’ LCD and 2019 iPhone expectations
- You can now use Alexa voice control directly on your iOS device
- iTunes Remote updated for iPhone X, new icon and design
- Want to leave your iPhone behind with Apple Watch? Check out these apps
- Kuo details redesigned Apple Watch coming
- Bloomberg: Premium AirPods, next-gen HomePod and new over-ear Apple headphones coming in 2019
- Review: Sonos Beam is the perfect smart soundbar for bedrooms and apartments
- Apple’s Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre hit with $25 million bill for Beats headphones royalties
- Samsung and Apple finally agree on the price of Galaxy phones ripping off the iPhone years ago
- Apple celebrates Pride Day as Tim Cook, other execs join San Francisco Pride Parade
- Report: Apple mulling all-in-one media subscription plan, combining Apple Music, TV shows and magazines
- Tim Cook defends controversial focus on social issues, says Apple sticks to ‘policy not politics’
- Compared: Huawei MateBook X Pro vs MacBook Pro – should Apple fans be jealous?
- How to install the iOS 12 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
- 5 favorite macOS Mojave features [Video]
This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the risks and benefits of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave public betas, 9to5Mac’s Sonos Beam smart soundbar review, AirPlay 2 speakers, Apple’s surprise MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repair program, rumors about new AirPods and over-ear headphones from Apple, a possible explanation for AirPower not launching yet, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest predictions, and the end of the Apple Watch Modern Buckle.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 25, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 26, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 27, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 28, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 29, 2018
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Making The Grade: Apple’s biggest mistake in K-12 happened in 2006
- Making The Grade: Clever solves the identity management problem for K-12
- Making The Grade: Does your deployment need physical keyboards?
- Making The Grade: Criteria for picking the best iPad apps
- Making The Grade: Which case do I recommend for iPad deployments?
