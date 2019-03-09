This week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumor, ‘Tim Apple,’ iPhone price cuts in China, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumors, more iPhone price cuts in China, Tim Apple, Dark Mode in popular applications, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new investor note this week in which he highlighted Appl’s efforts in augmented reality hardware. According to Kuo, Apple will start manufacturing its AR headset between Q4 2019 and Q2 2020. The headset is said to rely on the iPhone for rendering and connectivity.

President Trump produced an instant meme this week when he referred to Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’ during a live-streamed meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Tim Cook responded in stride, changing his Twitter name to ‘Tim ’ to playfully respond to Trump’s mistake.

iPhone price cuts in China continued this week. Resellers Suning and JD.com both dropped their respective iPhone XS prices recently, with the former offering a 1000 yuan discount on the iPhone XS and 2000 yuan discount on the iPhone XS Max. JD.com, meanwhile, announced promotions offering the iPhone XS at a 1000 yuan discount and iPhone XS Max at a 1700 yuan discount.

A pair of popular applications started testing Dark Mode features this week. Facebook Messenger, most notably, is testing an all-black interface. Be sure to read our full guide on how to activate it. Meanwhile, Slack is also testing Dark Mode with beta users.

Last but not least, Apple on Monday released the fourth beta of iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2, and macOS 10.14.4 to developers. Changes include new icons in Control Center, updates to the Apple TV remote interface, and more.

