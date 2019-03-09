This week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumor, ‘Tim Apple,’ iPhone price cuts in China, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumors, more iPhone price cuts in China, Tim Apple, Dark Mode in popular applications, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new investor note this week in which he highlighted Appl’s efforts in augmented reality hardware. According to Kuo, Apple will start manufacturing its AR headset between Q4 2019 and Q2 2020. The headset is said to rely on the iPhone for rendering and connectivity.
President Trump produced an instant meme this week when he referred to Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’ during a live-streamed meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Tim Cook responded in stride, changing his Twitter name to ‘Tim ’ to playfully respond to Trump’s mistake.
iPhone price cuts in China continued this week. Resellers Suning and JD.com both dropped their respective iPhone XS prices recently, with the former offering a 1000 yuan discount on the iPhone XS and 2000 yuan discount on the iPhone XS Max. JD.com, meanwhile, announced promotions offering the iPhone XS at a 1000 yuan discount and iPhone XS Max at a 1700 yuan discount.
A pair of popular applications started testing Dark Mode features this week. Facebook Messenger, most notably, is testing an all-black interface. Be sure to read our full guide on how to activate it. Meanwhile, Slack is also testing Dark Mode with beta users.
Last but not least, Apple on Monday released the fourth beta of iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2, and macOS 10.14.4 to developers. Changes include new icons in Control Center, updates to the Apple TV remote interface, and more.
- Apple releasing fourth iOS 12.2 developer beta today
- MacStories shares robust library of 150 useful Shortcuts for the iOS Shortcuts app
iPhone |
- iPhone XS and XS Max devices exhibit slight animation stutters after ten seconds of being idle
- iPhone again sees hefty discounts in China, this time for iPhone XS and XS Max
- Kuo: Apple to start manufacturing AR headset in Q4 2019 – Q2 2020, relies on iPhone for rendering and connectivity
- Company selling refurb iPhones in custom colors without the usual steep premium
- Indian ministry signs off on Wistron factory: flagship iPhone models to be made in India for the first time
- Kuo increases Galaxy S10 forecast as ‘spec differentiation’ from the iPhone boosts sales
Mac + iPad |
- Report: Updated $329 iPad to retain Touch ID and headphone jack
- Researcher who found macOS Keychain security hole is sharing details with Apple, even though company yet to promise macOS bug bounty program
- Render imagines foldable iPad as report suggests Samsung will supply Apple with foldable displays
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Concept: A more inviting Apple Store HomeKit demo experience
- Demolition for Federation Square Apple Store opposed by Melbourne City Council following 1100 unfavorable submissions
- Portland’s Apple Pioneer Place closing temporarily to receive Forum and Video Wall
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6 concept envisions redesigned Siri face, wellbeing + sleep rings, more
- Apple Watch catches premature ventricular contraction, impressing doctor; deaf customer praises vibrating alarm clock and more
- Fitbit taking on Apple Watch with $160 Versa Lite Edition: 4-day battery, sleep tracking, colorful
AirPods |
- Rumors: AirPods wireless charging will charge to full in 15 minutes, thicker and heavier case, Dark Mode coming in iOS 13.1
Apps |
- PS4 Remote Play finally comes to iPhone and iPad; Nintendo limiting in-app purchases
- Slack begins testing long-awaited Dark Mode interface on iOS
- Facebook Messenger on iOS testing hidden Dark Mode interface, here’s how to enable it
- Pokémon GO brings in $2.45 billion in revenue, 550 million downloads globally
Apple TV |
- Tim Cook reportedly tells Apple’s original content TV producers ‘don’t be so mean’, lack of clarity causing delays
- Disney Plus to include ‘entire Disney motion picture library’ as it looks to compete with Apple
- iTunes 4K protections may have been breached for the first time as pirated copy of Aquaman surfaces
Apple News + Video |
- Survey suggests healthy iPhone upgrade intent, lukewarm interest in an Apple streaming service
- Apple News monetization ‘abysmal’ and ‘atrocious,’ say publishers, thanks to three problems
Top Apple stories, company |
- Tim Cook brilliantly responds to Trump’s ‘Tim Apple’ reference on Twitter
- President Trump calls Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ at White House meeting
- US senator Elizabeth Warren wants to break up tech companies, says Apple should not be able to run the App Store and offer its own apps
- Apple acquires patent portfolio of failed smart home security startup Lighthouse AI
- Apple Music the only major streaming service not appealing royalty increase for songwriters
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 4 – changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Philips Hue Outdoor sensor: an ideal smart home companion [Video]
- Review: Satechi’s aluminum iMac stand affords handy, front-facing I/O [Video]
- Making the Grade: Apple and Microsoft are the unlikeliest of friends in education
- How Wi-Fi 6 addresses key networking problems for the enterprise
- Makeblock Neuron Explorer Kit is a useful addition to a STEM lab
- iTunes U and iBooks Author are suffering from software rot
