Want to make the most of Apple’s streaming video service? Follow along for how to share Apple TV+ with family and friends.

Like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other services from the company, you can share Apple TV+ with up to five others (six total), even during the free year trial period.

To share Apple TV+, you’ll need to be set up with Family Sharing. Read on for more details…

How to share Apple TV+ with family and friends

If you haven’t already, get set up with Family Sharing (detailed walkthrough) If you haven’t signed up yet, claim your free year (or week) of Apple TV+ Head to Settings > Your name > Family Sharing Swipe down and look under Shared Features > TV Channels (it should say “On”) Tap TV Channels and you should see Apple TV+ (it will show who in the Family Sharing signed up for it)

Here’s how these steps look on iPhone (same for iPad). On Mac, head to System Preferences > Family Sharing > TV Channels to find the same.

