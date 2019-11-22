Want to make the most of Apple’s streaming video service? Follow along for how to share Apple TV+ with family and friends.
Like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other services from the company, you can share Apple TV+ with up to five others (six total), even during the free year trial period.
To share Apple TV+, you’ll need to be set up with Family Sharing. Read on for more details…
How to share Apple TV+ with family and friends
- If you haven’t already, get set up with Family Sharing (detailed walkthrough)
- If you haven’t signed up yet, claim your free year (or week) of Apple TV+
- Head to Settings > Your name > Family Sharing
- Swipe down and look under Shared Features > TV Channels (it should say “On”)
- Tap TV Channels and you should see Apple TV+ (it will show who in the Family Sharing signed up for it)
Here’s how these steps look on iPhone (same for iPad). On Mac, head to System Preferences > Family Sharing > TV Channels to find the same.
Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:
AirPods Pro:
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- What’s the difference in AirPods and AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
iPhone & iPad:
- How to quickly select, move, and delete notes on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to remove Memoji Stickers from your iPhone keyboard
- How to use the Deep Fusion iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro camera feature
- iOS 13: How to use custom fonts on iPhone and iPad
- How to edit messages on iPhone and iPad with two-finger tap
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to make subtasks and sublists with Reminders in iOS 13 and macOS Catalina
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Mac:
- How to restore deleted iCloud contacts, calendars, and bookmarks
- Getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- Selling your MacBook? Here’s how to repair the butterfly keyboard for free and get more money
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to get your Mac ready for macOS Catalina
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: