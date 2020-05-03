This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5 beta, iPhone 12 delays, AAPL Q2 earnings, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.5 with key changes, a detailed iPad buying guide, Apple reports its Q2 2020 earnings, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple this week released a new beta of iOS 13.5 to developers and public beta users. This update includes the first version of the exposure notification API developed by Apple and Google. There are also two key other changes prompted by how our usage of iPhones is shifting during the COVID-19 outbreak.
First, Face ID can detect if you’re wearing a mask and skip directly to the passcode screen if so. Secondly, there’s a new setting for FaceTime that allows you to disable the shifting design during Group FaceTime calls. Learn more about that in our full coverage.
Corroborating recent reports from other sources, a new report from The Wall Street Journal this week indicated that iPhone 12 mass production is delayed by one month. Mass production being pushed back does not necessarily mean that the phone release date will also be delayed but is a good indicator of that.
Elsewhere, HBO announced this week that it is teaming up with Apple for the launch of its upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Customers who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be “upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional charge.” There will also be a new HBO Max app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Finally, Apple this week reported its fiscal Q2 2020 earnings, reporting revenue and profit impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple reported revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion. This compares to $58 billion in revenue and $11.56 billion profit reported in the same quarter last year.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- Apple releases iOS 13.5 beta with first version of its COVID-19 exposure notification API
- iOS 13.5 beta makes it easier to skip Face ID if you’re wearing a mask
- PSA: A viral text string with an Italian flag and Sindhi characters will crash your iPhone
- Busy Group FaceTime call? iOS 13.5 lets you turn off automatic face zooming
- iFixit details which parts you can swap between the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE
- These are the best iPhone SE cases and accessories available now
- Apple iPhone 12 mass production delayed by a month, according to Wall Street Journal
- iPhone SE lacks support for Haptic Touch on notifications, and it’s not a bug
- iPad Pro Diary: I’m keeping the Magic Keyboard for three simple reasons
- iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard doesn’t have a physical ESC key, here’s how to replicate the functionality
- CleanMyMac X makes Mac App Store debut to assist with macOS maintenance, remove malware, and more
- Today at Apple performances you can watch at home for musical inspiration
- Apple provides Premium Resellers in India with two months of pandemic assistance
- Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ as a Zoom and Group FaceTime alternative
- HBO Max details: Current HBO Now subscribers billed through Apple upgraded at no cost, more
- Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad revamped with new interface, Dark Mode, more
- Halide Camera adds full iPhone SE support, including Portrait mode for all objects
- WhatsApp iOS update lands with encrypted video chat support for up to 8 people
- Comment: It’s no exaggeration to say UK rejection of Apple API will cost lives
- UK National Health Service releasing coronavirus contact tracing app … without using Apple API
- How to manage COVID-19 exposure notifications on iPhone
- CNBC details how Apple + Google partnership for COVID-19 contact tracing came to be
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- PSA: Upgrading broadband with smart home kit? Here’s my top tip…
- Rumor: Sonos adopting Dolby Atmos with new Playbar, Play:5 and Sub updates also on the way
- HomeKit Weekly: Building HomeKit enabled outdoor lighting without an electrician
- Apple TV Channels lets you choose what you want to watch, here’s every option
- Everything we know so far about Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones
- Apple to pay $18M to settle class action lawsuit claiming it broke FaceTime on older iPhones
- Apple announces fiscal Q2 2020 earnings: revenue of $58.3 billion amid COVID-19 concerns
- Apple working on new Apple Card financing options for products other than iPhone
- Which iPad should you buy? Hands-on with the iPad 7, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and iPad Pro (2020)
- Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro top features — the best iPad accessory ever [Video]
