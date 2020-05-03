This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5 beta, iPhone 12 delays, AAPL Q2 earnings, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple starts beta testing iOS 13.5 with key changes, a detailed iPad buying guide, Apple reports its Q2 2020 earnings, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week released a new beta of iOS 13.5 to developers and public beta users. This update includes the first version of the exposure notification API developed by Apple and Google. There are also two key other changes prompted by how our usage of iPhones is shifting during the COVID-19 outbreak.

First, Face ID can detect if you’re wearing a mask and skip directly to the passcode screen if so. Secondly, there’s a new setting for FaceTime that allows you to disable the shifting design during Group FaceTime calls. Learn more about that in our full coverage.

Corroborating recent reports from other sources, a new report from The Wall Street Journal this week indicated that iPhone 12 mass production is delayed by one month. Mass production being pushed back does not necessarily mean that the phone release date will also be delayed but is a good indicator of that.

Elsewhere, HBO announced this week that it is teaming up with Apple for the launch of its upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Customers who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be “upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional charge.” There will also be a new HBO Max app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Finally, Apple this week reported its fiscal Q2 2020 earnings, reporting revenue and profit impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple reported revenue of $58.3 billion and profit of $11.25 billion. This compares to $58 billion in revenue and $11.56 billion profit reported in the same quarter last year.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

