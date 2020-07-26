This week’s top stories: iOS 14 changes, Face ID on the Mac, Apple’s clean energy goal, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 beta testing continues, we round up everything we know about the iPhone 12, Apple’s environmental commitment, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week committed to being 100% carbon neutral for its entire supply chain by 2030. Apple’s own operations have been 100% carbon neutral for more than two years, but committing to applying the same standards to its supply chain is even more impressive.

The company said its commitment includes boosting its use of recycled materials and recycling of discarded products so that carbon neutrality applies to the complete life-cycle of all Apple products. What this means, according to Apple, is that every Apple device sold will have net-zero climate impact by 2030. Learn more in our full coverage right here.

As we move closer to the iPhone 12 release later in the year, more rumors about what to expect are starting to surface. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that the iPhone 12 will use a new ball-based voice coil motor for the camera, compared to the current spring-based design. According to the analyst, this means the iPhone 12 should feature significant improvements to autofocus.

A pair of other rumors on Wednesday indicated that the iPhone 12 release might have to be delayed until as late as November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also got a potential look at the iPhone 12 battery specifications, which you can find here.

Last but certainly not least this week, Apple released the third developer betas of iPadOS 14, iOS 14, tvOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur, and watchOS 7.

So what’s new in iOS 14 beta 3? Leading the way here are new widgets for the Clock app, which were previously teased by Apple but were missing from beta 1 and beta two. iOS 14 beta 3 also adds a new option to share Apple Music songs, albums, and playlists to Snapchat Stories.

You can find our full roundups of what’s new in iOS 14 beta 3 right here and macOS 11 Big Sur beta 3 right here. We also found some evidence of Apple’s upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in iOS 14 beta 3.

Finally, evidence within the macOS 11 Big Sur beta suggests that Apple has plans to bring Face ID biometric authentication to the Mac. Learn more here.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Griffin: Get Griffin Survivor iPhone SE cases now for 15% off with code 9TO5SURVIVOR.

9to5Mac Watch Time episode #26 |

Zac Hall and Michael Potuck from 9to5Mac unpack the latest updates to watchOS 7 and Apple Watch in this special live edition of 9to5Mac Watch Time.

Sponsored by:

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.

Happy Hour Podcast #287 |

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall talk iPhone 12, iOS 14, ARM Mac apps, and much more.

Sponsored by LinkedIn — check out our offer to support the podcast!

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #93 |

Rambo shuts down two of his projects and battles Dark Mode on macOS, John re-evaluates his goals and work priorities, and the two discuss the big Twitter hack, engineering management, and whether Apple has changed their strategy around when to ship new features.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Scott Reed and Greg Keller from JumpCloud to discuss why they chose to launch an MDM in 2020, and how device management intersects with identity management.

Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: