This week’s top stories: iOS 14 widgets go viral, iPhone 12 mini rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 14 widgets go viral, Apple Watch Series 6 hands-on and impressions, fall 2020 iPad Pro rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

iOS 14 debuted to the public on September 16, bringing a variety of new features to iPhone users such as the App Library and App Clips. Over the last week, however, home screen widgets have been the feature to go viral. You can read our full guide on how to give your iOS 14 home screen a custom aesthetic.

A rumor this week suggested that Apple will switch up the naming for the iPhone 12 lineup this year, introducing the iPhone 12 mini. This would be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model, while the other naming would be iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Over the last week, we also learned more about the Apple Watch Series 6. A teardown from iFixit revealed that the battery inside the Apple Watch Series 6 is actually slightly larger than the Series 5, with the 40mm size increasing by 8.5% and the 44mm increasing by 3.5%. Find more details from the iFixit teardown here.

For the first time ever, Apple’s Online Store debuted in India this week. This means that shoppers in India can now make purchases directly from Apple itself. Previously, shoppers in India were forced to exclusively on a network of channel partners like Apple Premium Resellers for sales and support. To learn more about how to purchase directly from Apple, a new “Ways To Buy” page is available.

Finally, a new investor note from Ming-Chi Kuo this week indicated that Apple will release its first mini-LED product in Q4 of this year, and it’ll be a new iPad Pro. This would mark the second iPad Pro refresh of 2020, but the update in March was largely an iterative update with slight performance improvements and a new camera setup on the back. Theoretically, the fall 2020 iPad Pro update could bring the new A14 processor alongside the mini LED display technology, in time for the holiday shopping season.

