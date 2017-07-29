This week’s top stories: Apple discontinues the iPod nano & shuffle, iPhone 8 leaks continue, & all-new betas

In this week’s top stories: Apple discontinues the iPod nano and iPod shuffle, new beta releases, and iPhone 8 leaks and speculation continue. Also this week, we received new details about Apple Park, Trump made a promise for U.S. Apple factories, and more. Read on for the full roundup…

Apple opened the week with new iOS 11, tvOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4 betas. iOS 11 beta 4 included changes such as notification updates, tweaked icons, and more. Jeff went hands-on with 20+ changes in the newest beta, highlighting those features and more.

iPhone 8 leaks also continued this week, primarily related to how Apple will handle the sensor “notch” cutout along the top. An alleged iPhone 8 packaging insert offered a look at the cutout, while the latest renders showed just how seamless it could be. Rumors of an iPhone 8 delay also continued this week, with two conflicting reports. One source claimed that Apple is on track for a September release, whereas another said we won’t see the device hit store shelves until November. It was also reported that the device won’t be available in white this year.

Finally, Apple rounded out the week by discontinuing two iPod models. In a somewhat surprising move, the company officially discontinued the iPod shuffle and iPod nano and removed them from its online store. Apple also simplified the iPod touch lineup with a new range of storage capacities.

Head below for all of this week’s top stories.

