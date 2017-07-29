This week’s top stories: Apple discontinues the iPod nano & shuffle, iPhone 8 leaks continue, & all-new betas
In this week’s top stories: Apple discontinues the iPod nano and iPod shuffle, new beta releases, and iPhone 8 leaks and speculation continue. Also this week, we received new details about Apple Park, Trump made a promise for U.S. Apple factories, and more. Read on for the full roundup…
Apple opened the week with new iOS 11, tvOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4 betas. iOS 11 beta 4 included changes such as notification updates, tweaked icons, and more. Jeff went hands-on with 20+ changes in the newest beta, highlighting those features and more.
iPhone 8 leaks also continued this week, primarily related to how Apple will handle the sensor “notch” cutout along the top. An alleged iPhone 8 packaging insert offered a look at the cutout, while the latest renders showed just how seamless it could be. Rumors of an iPhone 8 delay also continued this week, with two conflicting reports. One source claimed that Apple is on track for a September release, whereas another said we won’t see the device hit store shelves until November. It was also reported that the device won’t be available in white this year.
Finally, Apple rounded out the week by discontinuing two iPod models. In a somewhat surprising move, the company officially discontinued the iPod shuffle and iPod nano and removed them from its online store. Apple also simplified the iPod touch lineup with a new range of storage capacities.
iPhone | iPad
- Alleged iPhone 8 packaging insert shows off bezel-less ‘notch’ screen design
- Latest iPhone 8 renders imagine a seamless status bar around the sensor ‘notch’
- Report: iPhone 8 not shipping until late 2017, no white color option
- Rumor: Apple may be entering trial production of all 2017 iPhone models, iPhone 8 ‘not delayed’
- Competitors waiting to see the iPhone 8 before they make future plans – chip suppliers
- Poll: Which approach should Apple take to the status bar in the iPhone 8?
iPod |
- Apple discontinues iPod nano and shuffle (Update: Confirmed)
- iPod touch gets more storage for less as 32GB & 128GB become sole models
- What do you think of Apple’s decision to discontinue the iPod nano & shuffle? [Poll]
- Apple’s iPod nano & shuffle are officially dead, here’s where you can still get one
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11 beta 4 with tweaked icons, Notification Center refinements, more
- Apple releases third iOS 11 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra beta 4 to developers
- Third macOS High Sierra public beta is now available
- tvOS 11 developer beta 4 for Apple TV now available
- Third tvOS 11 public beta for Apple TV now available
- watchOS 4 beta 4 for Apple Watch now available
- Adobe working with Apple and others to finally ‘end-of-life’ Flash by 2020
AAPL Company |
- Trump claims Tim Cook has pledged Apple will build three ‘big’ U.S. manufacturing plants
- Comment: Is Trump’s claim about Apple building new plants all hype?
- Foxconn officially announces new $10B LCD factory in Wisconsin, expected to create 3k jobs
Apple Park |
- Jony Ive shares new details about Apple Park in WSJ interview, design team moves to new offices in the fall
- New Apple Park drone video shows work on landscaping & visitor’s center continue [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 4? Hands-on with 20+ features and changes [Video]
- Hands-on: Akitio’s portable 4-Bay Thunderbolt 3 external storage solution turbo-charges your Mac [Video]
- Apple highlights its sustainably managed forest project in new video