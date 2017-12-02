This week’s top stories: Apple’s bad week for software bugs, an even cheaper iPad, iOS 11.2, more

In this week’s top stories: A critical security hole is discovered and quickly patched in macOS, Apple officially releases iOS 11.2, an even cheaper iPad could be on the horizon, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest and best Apple stories.

This week, a major security flaw was discovered in macOS High Sierra that allowed anyone to access data with a simple root login. Apple quickly patched the hole, but that update didn’t come without its own fair share of issues.

Meanwhile on iOS, a bug related to how local notifications interact with the iOS date/time system caused many users to suffer from continuous resprings and reboots. Apple fixed this problem by releasing iOS 11.2 ahead of schedule to users.

In more positive news, a report indicated this week that Apple is looking to release an even cheaper 9.7-inch iPad sometime next year. The report claimed the device will come in at just $259. How low can it go?

Reports this week also offered some color on iPhone X demand over Black Friday shopping. Analysts estimated that Apple sold 6 million units during the shopping extravaganza, with the 256GB model being the overwhelming favorite.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #149

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss moving houses with HomeKit accessories, restarting a fitness routine with Apple Watch, Apple and Stanford’s new Apple Heart Study, the brand new Pixelmator Pro Mac app, macOS High Sierra’s terrible root vulnerability and quick fix, and the history of software bugs in recent and not-so-recent years.