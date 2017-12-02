This week’s top stories: Apple’s bad week for software bugs, an even cheaper iPad, iOS 11.2, more

In this week’s top stories: A critical security hole is discovered and quickly patched in macOS, Apple officially releases iOS 11.2, an even cheaper iPad could be on the horizon, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest and best Apple stories.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
This week, a major security flaw was discovered in macOS High Sierra that allowed anyone to access data with a simple root login. Apple quickly patched the hole, but that update didn’t come without its own fair share of issues.
Meanwhile on iOS, a bug related to how local notifications interact with the iOS date/time system caused many users to suffer from continuous resprings and reboots. Apple fixed this problem by releasing iOS 11.2 ahead of schedule to users.
In more positive news, a report indicated this week that Apple is looking to release an even cheaper 9.7-inch iPad sometime next year. The report claimed the device will come in at just $259. How low can it go?
Reports this week also offered some color on iPhone X demand over Black Friday shopping. Analysts estimated that Apple sold 6 million units during the shopping extravaganza, with the 256GB model being the overwhelming favorite.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Opinion: How iPhone naming should change in 2018 (and why it’s a marketing challenge)
- iPhone owners could claim $672 each from Google for bypassing Safari privacy settings
- Report: 6 million iPhone X units sold over Black Friday weekend, buyers favor more expensive 256 GB model
- Cybersecurity experts latest to trick Face ID w/ 3D-printed mask & infrared eye cutouts [Video]
- Apple’s new iPhone X ads highlight Face ID in the dark, Animoji karaoke, and more
- Hex announces slick official Star Wars iPhone cases ahead of The Last Jedi premiere
- Apple reportedly developing in-house iPhone power management chips, could feature in 2018 iPhones
iPad | Apple Watch |
- Apple reportedly planning to release even cheaper 9.7-inch iPad in 2018
- Apple and Stanford begin Heart Study to detect irregular heart rhythms using Watch
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- macOS High Sierra security vulnerability discovered, here’s how to set root password for fix
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra security fix for critical root vulnerability [U]
- PSA: Today’s macOS security update breaks file sharing for some users, here’s how to fix [U]
- Many iPhone users suffering from random reboots & crashes due to date/time bug affecting notifications
- Apple releases iOS 11.2 with date crashing fix, Apple Pay Cash included, other changes
- Sports section arrives on Apple’s TV app ahead of iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 release
- iOS 11 leaves iOS devices more vulnerable to edge-case attacks, says phone-cracking company ElcomSoft
Apps |
- Apple updates Support app with redesigned UI, new Discover section, and search
- Niantic updates Pokémon GO with iPhone X resolution, AR mode now more immersive
- GRID Autosport comes to iOS, claims console-quality, 100 cars, 100 tracks, IAPs free [Video]
- CARROT Weather app update brings all new UI, customization, speech, and more to Apple Watch
- Google Docs apps updated for iPhone X, iOS 11 drag-and-drop for iPad
- Snapchat unveils redesign with focused friends and media sections ahead of limited release
- Google Maps for iOS gets update with iPhone X support
AAPL Company |
- Jony Ive talks his start in design, how iPhone X makes earlier iPhones feel ‘disconnected’ & more
- Apple Support launches YouTube channel featuring how-to tutorial videos for iPhone and iPad
- Apple Music’s Iovine warns that streaming is ‘not a great business’, Spotify most at risk
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- One month later: iPhone X has far exceeded my expectations [Video]
- eGPU progress report: hands-on with the AMD RX Vega 64 + macOS High Sierra beta [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #149 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss moving houses with HomeKit accessories, restarting a fitness routine with Apple Watch, Apple and Stanford’s new Apple Heart Study, the brand new Pixelmator Pro Mac app, macOS High Sierra’s terrible root vulnerability and quick fix, and the history of software bugs in recent and not-so-recent years.