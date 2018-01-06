This week’s top stories: More info on iPhone battery replacements, Meltdown & Spectre, Apple Watch reboots, more
In this week’s top stories: Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities, Apple offers more details on iPhone battery replacements, Apple Watch reboots caused by ICU equipment, and more. Read on for all of this week’s news…
Following its apology and cheaper battery replacements, Apple this week offered more details on the devices eligible for replacements. The company says that all iPhone 6 devices and later qualify for replacements, regardless of whether or not they pass diagnostics tests. Furthermore, a separate report explains that Apple Stores are already swamped with requests for new batteries, creating long wait times.
Also this week, a major security vulnerability in all recent Intel processors and select ARM chips came to light. Referred to as Meltdown and Spectre, Apple says that all Mac and iOS devices are affected, but that some fixes have already been included in recent macOS and iOS updates.
Elsewhere, we reported this week that some Apple Watch users are suffering from unexpected reboots when in proximity of ICU equipment:
The common thread appears to be using the Apple Watch in the intensive care unit of some hospitals. This suggests there may be specific ICU-related equipment used in hospitals that could be interfering with Apple Watch Series 3 with or without cellular.
Apple also released new iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, macOS 10.13.3, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas this week. Information also came to light regarding Apple’s possible involvement in what fans of “The Office” believed to be a spin-off revival.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Apple clarifies that all iPhone 6 and later devices are eligible for $29 battery replacements
- Swap-apocalypse: Upcoming iOS update will swarm Apple Stores with iPhone battery replacements
- ARM security update suggests some iPhones, iPads, iPods and Apple TVs may be affected by CPU bug [U: Apple confirms]
- PSA: Apple is making its $29 battery replacement pricing effective immediately
- TrendForce predicts improved Face ID and screen-to-body ratio for iPhone, says Samsung will struggle
- Class action lawsuits against Apple for intentionally slowing iPhones now 15 and counting
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch celebrates the New Year with fireworks on the clock face
- Some Apple Watch users are reporting unexpected reboots possibly caused by ICU equipment
Mac |
- Report: Intel CPUs suffer from major security flaw, fix could bring notable performance hit to macOS
- Intel responds to CPU security flaw as macOS 10.13.2 said to include fix for Macs
- Apple: All Mac & iOS devices affected by Spectre & Meltdown flaws, but there are ‘no known exploits’
- Analysts suggest CPU security flaw won’t create long-term economic hit for Intel
- Intel provides update on Spectre and Meltdown flaw patches as Apple stays quiet
- Here’s how much special iMac Pro accessories are actually selling for
- An interesting look at all the jobs done by the T2 chip in the new iMac Pro
- iFixit teardown of iMac Pro lends a nuanced look inside the powerful all-in-one
- LG wins CES Best of Innovation award with ultra-bright, 150-inch 4K HDR projector
- Belkin unveils new family of wireless chargers including dual pad, adjustable stand, more
- FCC chairman Ajit Pai bails on CES appearance rather than face constituents
- ConnectSense announces new HomeKit Smart In-Wall Outlet
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases third iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, macOS 10.13.3, and tvOS 11.2.5 betas
- UK banning stores from charging debit/credit card & Apple Pay fees starting this month
HomePod |
- Amazon & Google likely lost money on smart speakers in run-up to HomePod launch, say analysts
- Opinion: HomePod delay coupled with new competition amplifies Apple’s smart speaker challenge
AAPL Company |
- Apple may be behind what fans of ‘The Office’ believed to be a spin-off revival
- AAPL likely to repatriate $200B foreign cash, says GBH, adding predictable Netflix speculation
- Apple blames software, not roof design, for Chicago Apple Store roped off by snow
- FastCo explains why Jony Ive ordered this office chair for every workstation at Apple Park
- Report: Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine to depart Apple in August
- Apple product delays have more than doubled under Tim Cook’s watch, says WSJ analysis
