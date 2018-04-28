This week’s top stories: The end of Apple’s AirPort accessories, iPhone SE 2 photos, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple pulls the plug on its AirPort line of accessories, leaked images claim to show the iPhone SE 2 in all of its glory, Apple releases iOS 11.3.1, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
This week, Apple officially announced the end of its AirPower router line. As we reported on Thursday, the company has discontinued the AirPort express, AirPort Extreme, and both models of the AirPort Time Capsule. The company has no plans for future hardware and is instead referring people to third-party options such as the Linksys Velop.
Leaked images this week claimed to show the iPhone SE 2. The images depict a device with a glass back for wireless charging, but also with a headphone jack. This contradicts an earlier rumor which suggested Apple would drop the headphone jack on the iPhone SE 2.
Bringing good news for iPhone 8 users, Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.3.1 with a fix for third-party display repairs. Following the release of iOS 11.3 earlier this month, some users reported that their third-party displays no longer functioned properly, but that has now been fixed.
Popular subscription service MoviePass made a drastic change to its offering this week. The company announced that it is now limiting its “unlimited” movie option to four movies per month.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
- Apple releases iOS 11.3.1 with third-party display repair fix, macOS 10.13.4 security update
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery game now available on iPhone and iPad, but it’s an obnoxious free-to-play game
- PSA: There’s a new fake Flash Player installer for Macs, and it’s nastier than usual
- Poll: What should Apple do about its Mac mini mystery?
- Satechi unveils USB-C Pro Hub with 87W PD and Ethernet, style references original iPhone
- World’s last Apple Watch shop at Isetan Shinjuku closing May 13th
- New survey finds 75% of enterprise employees with choice pick iOS over Android, 72% Mac over PC
- Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot tweets praise for her new Huawei Mate 10 … from an iPhone
- Photos claim to show redesigned iPhone SE 2 with glass back for wireless charging, headphone jack remains
- Report: iPhone X demand slows as iPhone 8 and 8 Plus mix climbs in March quarter
- KGI: 2018 LCD iPhone will feature stronger display glass, more resistant to impact
- Apple officially discontinues AirPort router line, no plans for future hardware
- Comment: Apple’s decision to discontinue AirPort products is the wrong decision at the wrong time
- The best battery charging cases for iPhone 8 and iPhone X
- Apple outlines key features to look for when upgrading from AirPort devices
- Lexus debuting CarPlay in latest ES sedan, 12.3-inch widescreen optional available, no touch
- Review: Philips Hue Wellner is a HomeKit table lamp with a fun design, but color costs extra
- Analysts say market is panicking ahead of Apple’s earnings report on Tuesday
- Tim Cook & Lisa Jackson attend President Trump’s first state dinner
- Report: Apple working on AR/VR headset capable of pushing 16K resolution without iPhone or Mac
This week Benjamin and Zac break news that Apple has officially discontinued its AirPort router line, weigh new iPhone SE 2 rumors, and clues about dark mode finally coming to macOS.
