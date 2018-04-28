This week’s top stories: The end of Apple’s AirPort accessories, iPhone SE 2 photos, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple pulls the plug on its AirPort line of accessories, leaked images claim to show the iPhone SE 2 in all of its glory, Apple releases iOS 11.3.1, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week, Apple officially announced the end of its AirPower router line. As we reported on Thursday, the company has discontinued the AirPort express, AirPort Extreme, and both models of the AirPort Time Capsule. The company has no plans for future hardware and is instead referring people to third-party options such as the Linksys Velop.

Leaked images this week claimed to show the iPhone SE 2. The images depict a device with a glass back for wireless charging, but also with a headphone jack. This contradicts an earlier rumor which suggested Apple would drop the headphone jack on the iPhone SE 2.

Bringing good news for iPhone 8 users, Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.3.1 with a fix for third-party display repairs. Following the release of iOS 11.3 earlier this month, some users reported that their third-party displays no longer functioned properly, but that has now been fixed.

Popular subscription service MoviePass made a drastic change to its offering this week. The company announced that it is now limiting its “unlimited” movie option to four movies per month.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

Happy Hour Podcast #170

This week Benjamin and Zac break news that Apple has officially discontinued its AirPort router line, weigh new iPhone SE 2 rumors, and clues about dark mode finally coming to macOS.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

