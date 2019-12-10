Apple has been offering 3% cashback on purchases from the Apple Store as well as some select retailers over the last few months, but that’s been bumped up to 6% for the holidays. If you’re thinking of putting more purchases on your Apple Card to take advantage of the offer, follow along below for how to increase your Apple Card credit limit.

Last month, after some Apple Card users alleged that Goldman Sachs was guilty of gender bias in assigning credit limits, Apple and its partner bank opened up an avenue to have credit limits reevaluated.

Whether you’re looking to pick up more Apple gear and take advantage of the 6% holiday cashback, need to pick up the new Mac Pro, or just want a higher limit in general, follow along below.

How to increase your Apple Card credit limit

On iPhone, head to the Wallet app and tap Apple Card In the top right corner, tap the … icon Choose “Message” Tell the Apple Card support rep you’d like to request a credit limit increase

As noted by Apple in a support document, “Goldman Sachs will need your credit history with Apple Card to inform any request for credit limit increases on Apple Card, and this can take six months or more.”

However, it’s possible the credit limit could be approved much faster than that.

