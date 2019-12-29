This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 case design, 2020 iPad Pro leak, Apple Maps, more

In this week’s top stories: The first alleged iPhone 12 case designs leak, iPhone demand, sleeper iOS 13 features, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
The first alleged iPhone 12 case designs leaked this week. These case images show a design that resembles the flat dies of the iPhone 4, but with the notch on the front like the latest iPhone 11. These images should be treated with some skepticism, but they do provide a look at what could be to come.
In the UK, a 22-year-old has been charged with attempting to blackmail Apple out of $100,000 worth of iTunes cards. The hacker claimed that he had access to 319 million iCloud accounts, threatening to sell access to the accounts and reset them all. Find the details here.
Over the last year and a half, Apple has been working on a massive rebuild of Apple Maps. Now, that rollout appears to be complete. The rebuilt Apple Maps feature much more detail, with Apple providing all of the data itself rather than relying on third-party providers.
Apple has been hit with a lawsuit from a New York doctor over the Apple Watch’s irregular heartbeat features. The doctor alleges that Apple is using his patented technology and that he reached out to the company about a partnership, but without luck.
- iPhone: 5 tips to declutter and organize apps, emails, messages, photos, more
- The best apps and games to buy with the App Store gift card you just unwrapped
- Best tips and tricks for using your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, more
iPhone |
- iPhone camera supplier Sony says even 24 hours a day not enough to meet demand
- First supposed case designs of iPhone 12 hit the web, shows flat sides like iPhone 4
- Using Night mode on the iPhone 11 to shoot 40 continuous days of darkness
- San Francisco accidentally made it illegal for city employees to use iPhones
- iPhone XR has been the best-selling smartphone every quarter this year
- Apple expects iPhone sales up 10%+ as one-third of owners may upgrade for 5G
- MKBHD shares hands-on impressions with $100K gold and diamond iPhone 11
Apple Watch |
- NYU doctor sues Apple over Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation
- Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge returning in January after missing 2019
iPad & Mac |
- Animation studio shares how it used new Mac Pro for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
- Renders based on claimed design leaks show 2020 iPads with triple rear cameras
Top Apple stories, retail |
- The stores, people, and ideas that shaped Apple retail in 2019
- Apple Stores in 2019: The top new architecture and innovative designs
- Today at Apple in 2019: Exploring a year of new experiences
AirPods |
- Did you get AirPods or AirPods Pro for Christmas? These tips and tricks will help you get started
- Audio not working for one of your AirPods? Here’s how to fix it
- AirPods Pro offer major improvement in Bluetooth latency, new testing shows
Apple TV |
- Getting started with Apple TV: How to set up Apple TV for the best experience
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
Tech Industry |
- Review: AmpliFi Alien might be the most powerful home router on the market
- A decade of podcasts: Top 10 best shows of the 2010s
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple will offer a daily surprise on the App Store from December 24 to 29
- Hacker tried to blackmail Apple; threatened to delete 319M iCloud accounts
- Massive Apple Maps rebuild of the US complete as changes roll out to the Southeast
- Apple removes popular chat app ToTok after reports that it’s a govt spy tool
- Year in review: Everything Apple released across all of 2019
- Apple board members have been sued four times now over Q1 2019 guidance
This week’s top videos |
- Five iOS 13 sleeper features that everyone should know [Video]
- Sonnet’s M.2 4×4 PCIe Card brings absolutely ridiculous SSD speeds to Mac Pro [Video]
- Review: the Promise Pegasus J2i is a well-designed option to add SATA HDD storage to Mac Pro [Video]
9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11 |
Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!
9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
Happy Hour Podcast #257 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss a wide range of topics including Apple Podcasts, Arcade, News, and more service news, the latest iOS beta software updates, more Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR details, and much more.
Stacktrace Podcast #67 |
Special guest Myke Hurley joins John and Rambo for the grand season two finale of the show! A wrap-up of 2019's trends, stories, products and services, and what those might mean for Apple and the tech industry in 2020.
Apple @ Work |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009.
- Apple @ Work: Here’s how Apple TV has quietly become a robust digital signage solution
- Apple @ Work: Privileges for macOS is the open source tool that all Apple IT departments need
- Apple @ Work: When to deploy macOS Catalina, iOS 13, and iPadOS 13
- Apple @ Work: IoT devices face security problems that must be addressed
- Apple @ Work: Did web apps allow the Mac to flourish in the enterprise?
