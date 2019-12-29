This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 case design, 2020 iPad Pro leak, Apple Maps, more

In this week’s top stories: The first alleged iPhone 12 case designs leak, iPhone demand, sleeper iOS 13 features, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

The first alleged iPhone 12 case designs leaked this week. These case images show a design that resembles the flat dies of the iPhone 4, but with the notch on the front like the latest iPhone 11. These images should be treated with some skepticism, but they do provide a look at what could be to come.

In the UK, a 22-year-old has been charged with attempting to blackmail Apple out of $100,000 worth of iTunes cards. The hacker claimed that he had access to 319 million iCloud accounts, threatening to sell access to the accounts and reset them all. Find the details here.

Over the last year and a half, Apple has been working on a massive rebuild of Apple Maps. Now, that rollout appears to be complete. The rebuilt Apple Maps feature much more detail, with Apple providing all of the data itself rather than relying on third-party providers.

Apple has been hit with a lawsuit from a New York doctor over the Apple Watch’s irregular heartbeat features. The doctor alleges that Apple is using his patented technology and that he reached out to the company about a partnership, but without luck.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

iPad & Mac |

Top Apple stories, retail |

AirPods |

Apple TV |

Tech Industry |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Watch Time episode 11 |

Tom, Vincent, and Chris from the Apple Watchcast podcast join Watch Time to discuss the origin of their Apple Watch-focused podcast, the Apple Watch Series 5, maintaining health goals with the Activity app, running with technology from the Walkman to the Apple Watch, and much more!

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

Happy Hour Podcast #257 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss a wide range of topics including Apple Podcasts, Arcade, News, and more service news, the latest iOS beta software updates, more Mac Pro and Apple Pro Display XDR details, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #67 |

Special guest Myke Hurley joins John and Rambo for the grand season two finale of the show! A wrap-up of 2019’s trends, stories, products and services, and what those might mean for Apple and the tech industry in 2020.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: