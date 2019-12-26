Best tips and tricks for using your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, more

There are a lot of great new features included with Apple’s latest products. Whether you just got one new Apple device or several of them, follow along with a roundup of our most popular tutorials to learn the best tips and tricks for your new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, and more.
As far as new capabilities go, the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro may steal the show with their impressive camera upgrades like Night mode, an ultra-wide lens, and more but Apple’s 2019 product lineup and software releases also brought great features to iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, and more. And of course, the hugely popular AirPods Pro brought noise-cancellation and more to Apple’s fully wireless earphones.
And if you want to exchange or return any gifts to Apple, we’ve got details about how to look up receipts and your return options.
Take a gander at our most popular tutorials to get the most out of your new Apple devices, enjoy!
iPhone
- How to use the ultra wide camera on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use Night mode on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- How to use burst mode with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cameras
- How to add App Store and iTunes gift cards on iPhone and iPad
- How to use the ‘Remind when messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- How to show battery percentage on iPhone 11
- How to get started with and use ‘Sign in with Apple’ on iPhone
- How to add AppleCare to your iPhone after purchase
- How to turn off and restart iPhone 11, XS, XR, and X
iPad
- How to use a mouse with your iPad
- How to check iPad and Mac Sidecar requirements
- How to use the Apple Pencil screenshot shortcut on iPad
- How to make iPad app icons and text bigger
- How to sync iPhone and iPad to your Mac in macOS Catalina without iTunes
Apple Watch
- How to upgrade to your new Apple Watch without losing data
- Apple Watch Series 5: Using the Always-On display and how to turn it off
- How to download apps directly on Apple Watch
- What are noise alerts on Apple Watch?
- How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch
- How to reinstall deleted Apple Watch apps
- How to record Voice Memos on Apple Watch
- How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch
- How to turn up haptic vibration feedback on Apple Watch
Mac
- Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- How to create a bootable macOS Catalina 10.15 USB install drive [Video]
- How to set up Force Click with a Logitech MX Master mouse
- How to show the iTunes Store in the Music app on Mac
- How to change Mac app icons
- How to delete a user on macOS
- How to screen share with iPhone, iPad, and Mac to remotely help friends and family with new devices
AirPods and AirPods Pro
- Tips and tricks for getting started with AirPods or AirPods Pro
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- AirPods vs AirPods Pro? Here’s how size, price, and features compare
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro: How specs, size, price, and more compare
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- How to get AirPods Pro ear tip replacements
- How to check the model of your AirPods and charging case
Apple TV
- Getting started with Apple TV: How to set up Apple TV for the best experience
- Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+
- How Apple TV Channels works and every option available
- How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next
HomePod
- How to use gesture controls on HomePod
- How to control HomePod audio on iPhone and iPad
- How to set multiple timers on HomePod
- HomePod adds new Ambient Sounds feature, here’s every command to try so far
Smorgasbord
- How to quickly see and download Family Purchases on iPhone and iPad
- How to permanently delete an Apple ID account
- Apple Card: How to track and manage Daily Cash rewards
- How to increase your Apple Card credit limit
