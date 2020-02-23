This week’s top stories: Apple March event rumors, default apps on iOS, iPhone 9, and more

In this week’s top stories: A fake iPhone 9 makes the rounds, new iOS 13.4 beta, watchOS 6.1.3 is released for everyone, March Apple keynote rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Leading off this week, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri made headlines for explaining why the company hasn’t adopted the iPad yet. According to Mosseri, the reason for Instagram’s iPhone-only app is that the company doesn’t have the resources to develop for both platforms. He explained that Instagram has “lots to do,” and all of it is apparently more lucrative than an iPad app would be.

Apple this week released the latest betas of its next round of updates, this includes iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS 13.4, as well as macOS 10.15.4 and watchOS 6.2.The first beta of iOS 13.4 included a handful of notable changes, but beta 2 works on refining those features.

One of the few changes in the second beta is that the Mail app toolbar has been redesigned yet again. In the first beta, Apple reverted the toolbar to the pre-iOS 13 design, but with this week’s update, Apple has removed the flag option completely and rearranged the icons, adding a new compose option instead.

Meanwhile, with the latest macOS 10.15.4 beta, users can now access real-time lyrics for Apple Music content in the Music app. To access lyrics in the Music app, look for the small quotation button in the upper-right corner while playing a song. Find more details in our full coverage here.

watchOS 6.1.3 was released to the public this week. watchOS 6.1.3 includes improvements and bug fixes, including a fix for an issue that prevented the irregular heart rhythm notification from working as expected for Apple Watch owners in Iceland.

In iPhone news, an iPhone 9 hands-on video made the rounds on TikTok this week — but we quickly debunked it as a fake. Read more on that story here.

Apple was forced to issue an investor update this week detailing that it won’t hit its Q2 earnings range due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Apple cites two main reasons for this: worldwide constraints for iPhone supply and demand for Apple products within China.

Last but not least, a Bloomberg report on Thursday detailed that Apple is considering adding the ability for users to set third-party apps as defaults on iOS, overriding the built-in preference for Apple’s Safari and Mail. The company is also reportedly considering adding native support for third-party streaming services such as Spotify on HomePod.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

