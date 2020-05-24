This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5, Apple ditching EarPods, new Apple Watch bands, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.5 to the public, Apple might ditch EarPods with this year’s iPhone 12, new Apple Watch Pride bands and watch faces, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
After a period of beta testing with developers and the public, Apple this week released iOS 13.5 to everyone. The update brings the first version of the Exposure Notification API for public health agencies.
Other changes in iOS 13.5 include enhancements for Face ID when you’re wearing a face mask, as well as new settings for Group FaceTime. Apple Watch and iPhone can also now automatically send vital Medical ID info to first responders.
Apple has also released watchOS 6.2.5 to the public, which brings the ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications to Saudi Arabia. There are also new Pride customizations for the existing Pride Digital, Pride Analog, and Gradient faces, and you can now apply rainbow colors to the Numerals Mono and Numerals Duo, as well as the California face.
In addition to watchOS 6.2.5, Apple this week also released new Pride Apple Watch bands. The two new options include an Apple Watch Sport Band as well as a matching option from Nike.
Elsewhere this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple may not include the wired EarPods headphones in the box of the iPhone 12. Kuo suggests that Apple may heavily promote or discount the AirPods this holiday season instead, as a way to drive sales of AirPods and reduce the waste and cost associated with EarPods.
Finally, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for June 5 in celebration of World Environment Day. This challenge encourages Apple Watch owners to fill their Stand ring by standing and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day. Check out the stickers you can unlock through this challenge in our full coverage here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 13.5 to the public with Exposure Notification API, Face ID enhancements, more
- How to manage COVID-19 exposure notifications on iPhone
- iPhone: How to install iOS 13.5 with contact tracing, Face ID, and Group FaceTime improvements
- Jailbreak for all iOS 13.5 devices expected soon due to new kernel exploit
iPhone |
- Kuo: Apple may not include EarPods headphones in iPhone 12 box to boost AirPods sales
- Adding Wireless CarPlay and Qi charging to a 2016-2020 tenth generation Honda Civic for ~$200
- iPhone owners most satisfied, ahead of Samsung, but one Samsung phone on top
- Comment: Free EarPods with an iPhone are a financial and environmental waste
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 6.2.5 enables ECG and Irregular heart rhythm notifications for Apple Watch in Saudi Arabia
- Apple releases two new Pride Edition Sport Bands for Apple Watch
- New Apple Watch faces: 2020 Pride and rainbow Gradient [update: more]
- Looking for the new Rainbow color on your Apple Watch? watchOS 6.2.5 may have lost it
- Developer David Smith shares insight on what should be enhanced on Apple Watch with watchOS 7
Mac |
iPad |
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Apple details its approach to safety in retail stores, plans to reopen more than 25 US locations next week
AirPods |
Apple TV and HomeKit |
- Bloomberg: Apple TV+ tops 10 million subscribers, company buying TV show and movie back catalog to expand service
- HBO Now app removed from 2nd and 3rd-gen Apple TV as HBO ends support
- Rob McElhenney details ‘Mythic Quest’ quarantine episode shot with 40 iPhones
- Hulu unveils new Apple TV interface with updated navigation, improved recommendations
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
Top Apple stories, company |
- Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?
- Apple’s $500 million iPhone throttling settlement receives preliminary approval
- ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ to become a Spotify exclusive, leaving Apple Podcasts
- FBI links Pensacola shooter to Al-Qaeda with cracked iPhones with ‘no thanks to Apple’
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Concepts App: Sketch and design your ideas on an infinite canvas with flexible vector ink. Available on iPad and iPhone. Try it for free.
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 22, 2020 – Apple’s plans for original podcasting, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 21, 2020 – Apple releases iOS 13.5 and Exposure Notification API
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 20, 2020 – iPhone 12 accessory rumors, Apple Watch Activity Challenge
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 19, 2020 – Apple TV+ back catalog rumors, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 18, 2020 – New Apple Watch bands and faces, Apple Store updates
9to5Mac Watch Time episode #22 |
Zac is joined once again by special guest David Smith (@_DavidSmith) to discuss key opportunities for Apple’s upcoming watchOS 7 software update for Apple Watch, David’s personal fitness journey and a recent milestone, and much more.
Sponsored by:
- Monowear Design: Check out the latest collections of premium bands and accessories for the Apple Watch from Monowear.
- Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.
Happy Hour Podcast 278 |
Benjamin and Zac unpack the release of iOS 13.5 and the Apple/Google Exposure Notification API app adoption, Apple Watch 2020 Pride bands and faces, Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction that iPhone 12 won’t include EarPods in the box, Apple TV+ potentially buying a back catalog of content, a new Tom Hanks film coming to the service, and much more.
Sponsored by:
- Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
- Bitrise: iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here.
- Sponsored by CleanMyMac: Visit macpaw.com/podcast and use coupon code HAPPYHOURto save 5% on CleanMyMac X at checkout!
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast 084 |
This week, John and Rambo go on a deep dive into the responder chain and how UI events are propagated on Apple’s platforms. Also, SwiftUI vs Catalyst, Apple’s mysterious new QR codes for AR, and a visit to the Sundell R&D division.
- Bitrise: iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here.
- Clubhouse: the collaborative home for modern software teams
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.
In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Perry Correll from Extreme Networks to talk about what the FCC’s proposal for the 6GHz band to become unlicensed will mean for Wi-Fi in the enterprise.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. .
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Making the Grade: Augmented Reality apps to enhance at-home learning
- Making the Grade: How do you choose between iPad, Chromebook, and laptop?
- Making the Grade: Why ‘OS Recovery’ will be a key feature for K-12 iOS deployments
- Apple @ Work: G Suite has brought immense benefits to Apple focused organizations
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.