This week’s top stories: iOS 13.5, Apple ditching EarPods, new Apple Watch bands, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 13.5 to the public, Apple might ditch EarPods with this year’s iPhone 12, new Apple Watch Pride bands and watch faces, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

After a period of beta testing with developers and the public, Apple this week released iOS 13.5 to everyone. The update brings the first version of the Exposure Notification API for public health agencies.

Other changes in iOS 13.5 include enhancements for Face ID when you’re wearing a face mask, as well as new settings for Group FaceTime. Apple Watch and iPhone can also now automatically send vital Medical ID info to first responders.

Apple has also released watchOS 6.2.5 to the public, which brings the ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications to Saudi Arabia. There are also new Pride customizations for the existing Pride Digital, Pride Analog, and Gradient faces, and you can now apply rainbow colors to the Numerals Mono and Numerals Duo, as well as the California face.

In addition to watchOS 6.2.5, Apple this week also released new Pride Apple Watch bands. The two new options include an Apple Watch Sport Band as well as a matching option from Nike.

Elsewhere this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple may not include the wired EarPods headphones in the box of the iPhone 12. Kuo suggests that Apple may heavily promote or discount the AirPods this holiday season instead, as a way to drive sales of AirPods and reduce the waste and cost associated with EarPods.

Finally, Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for June 5 in celebration of World Environment Day. This challenge encourages Apple Watch owners to fill their Stand ring by standing and moving around for at least one minute during 12 hours that day. Check out the stickers you can unlock through this challenge in our full coverage here.

