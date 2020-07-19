This week’s top stories: iOS 13.6 released with Car Key, Apple previews new emoji, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 13.6 released to everyone, Apple faces a steep penalty from Samsung, a brief look at new emoji coming this year, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
As iOS 14 beta testing continues, Apple also this week released iOS 13.6 to the general public. The update brings improvements to Apple News, Car Key support, and more.
Car Key is a new feature that lock and unlock their car via their iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as to start the car when the iPhone is placed in the car’s smartphone tray. You can also share access to other people via iMessage and put certain restrictions such as speed limits in place.
iOS 13.6 also brings a variety of improvements to Apple News. Leading the way here is a new audio stories feature that offers audio versions of the best stories from Apple News, as well as a daily audio news briefing created by Apple News editors.
In honor of World Emoji Day on Friday, Apple previewed a selection of some of the new emoji characters coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch later this year. The new emoji coming this fall include a ninja, a boomerang, a coin, and more. You can see them for yourself right here.
In other news, a report this week indicated that Apple might include a new braided Lightning to USB-C cable in the iPhone 12 box this year. The new reinforced Lightning cable could shift attention away from Apple not including the USB wall charger in the box, and solve one of the longest-running complaints about iPhone charger durability.
Finally, Apple is reportedly facing a penalty from Samsung for selling too few iPhones. Apple has reportedly made a one-time payment of $950 million to Samsung for not buying OLED displays at the agreed level. You can find the details here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple previews new emoji characters coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year
- Apple releasing iOS 13.6 today with Apple News+ Audio, Car Key feature, more
- iOS 14: Here are 7 ways iPhone is improving as a camera
- iOS 13.6 brings FaceTime support to iPhone owners in the United Arab Emirates
- iOS 14: How to allow or block iPhone apps from tracking you
iPhone |
- Report: Apple faces nearly $1 billion penalty from Samsung for ordering too few OLED screens
- Leaker claims iPhone 12 will come with new Lightning to USB-C braided cable
- Analyst expecting September launch for the iPhone 12, but October availability
- iPhone slowed down by throttling? Cash payouts coming in Batterygate lawsuit
- iPhone production in India gets boost as Pegatron joins Foxconn and Wistron
Apple Watch |
- Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8 with Car Key and ECG to three more countries
- watchOS 7: How to enable and use handwashing detection
Mac and iPad |
- Windows PCs will have to follow Apple’s switch to ARM, says former Mac chief
- Logitech unveils new Folio Touch keyboard + trackpad case for 11-inch iPad Pro
- TSMC expects Apple Silicon Macs to really take off in 2nd half of 2021
- Reincubate Camo replaces your potato-quality Mac webcam with your iPhone in HD
- Apple shares new ‘Behind the Mac’ videos with musician James Blake, photographer Tyler Mitchell
- SoftBank mulls sale of Arm Holdings, could Apple be a potential buyer?
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Reader photos: New Apple Sanlitun embodies the best of Apple Store architecture
- Reston Apple Store silently moves to new location
- Today at Apple everywhere: imagining the future of online creativity
Tech Industry |
- Apple’s official Twitter account hacked in widespread cryptocurrency scam
- NBCUniversal’s ‘free’ streaming service Peacock launches on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
- NBC Peacock: How to watch free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, what’s available, how to cancel
- Twitter hack: Suspect identified; why Trump’s account wasn’t hacked; more
- Twitter testing support for customizable app icons on iOS, new splash screen design
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Report suggests new Apple app coming to Windows 10
- Apple promotes working from home in relatable new video featuring ‘The Underdogs’
- Tim Cook to join Ivanka Trump in roundtable for White House ‘Find Something New’ job campaign
- Apple wins legal battle against EU order to recover $15 billion in Ireland tax case
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- How to run Windows 10 on Mac using an external SSD [Video]
- How to install macOS Big Sur beta on a separate APFS volume [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 17, 2020 – Apple previews new emoji designs, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 16, 2020 – iOS 13.6 released with Car Key, Apple News+ Audio
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 15, 2020 – Apple TV+ update, more iPhone 12 charging rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 14, 2020 – Apple makes penalty payment to Samsung, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: July 13, 2020 – Apple AR hardware rumors, more
9to5Mac Watch Time episode #26 |
Zac Hall and Michael Potuck from 9to5Mac unpack the latest updates to watchOS 7 and Apple Watch in this special live edition of 9to5Mac Watch Time.
Sponsored by:
- CleanMyMac X: Get CleanMyMac X 30% off valid until July 5.
- MacStadium: Get 50% off the first six months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020.
- Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.
Happy Hour Podcast #286 |
This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack privacy features in iOS 14, Apple’s first tweet, iPhone 12 and the braided USB-C cable, the latest Apple Silicon Mac expectations, iOS 13.6, and much more.
- Sponsored by Sun Basket and Raycon Earbuds — check both out to support the podcast!
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #92 |
After an accidental deep dive into SwiftUI, John and Rambo discuss the recent issues with Facebook’s iOS SDK and whether Apple should force developers to adopt more platform features. Then, this episode’s actual deep dive, into backend-driven UIs.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Scott Reed and Greg Keller from JumpCloud to discuss why they chose to launch an MDM in 2020, and how device management intersects with identity management.
Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Space Time Podcast by Space Explored |
Space Time is a new podcast from Space Explored, part of the 9to5Mac Network.
Our very first guest is Will Pomerantz, Vice President of Special Projects at Virgin Orbit. In this episode, Zac Hall and Will Pomerantz discuss the issue of NASA’s Stennis Space Center and the origins of its namesake.
Subscribe to receive new episodes every Thursday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify 🔴 YouTube
- Sponsored by Fantastical Premium by Flexibits: Go to flexibits.com/spacetime to save 20% off your first year!
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple @ Work: How an ex-Apple engineer went on to create an enterprise networking company
- Making the Grade: MacBook Air is the ideal solution for K-12 deployments
- Apple @ Work: What are the best management options for Ubiquiti networks?
- Making the Grade: Augmented Reality apps to enhance at-home learning
- Making the Grade: How do you choose between iPad, Chromebook, and laptop?
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.