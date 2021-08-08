This week’s top stories: Apple’s new child safety features, Apple Silicon roadmap, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces new protections for child safety, details on the Apple Silicon roadmap, Apple Store changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple’s new child safety features

Apple this week announced a trio of new efforts it’s undertaking to bring new protection for children to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This includes new communications safety features in Messages, enhanced detection of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content in iCloud, and updated knowledge information for Siri and Search.

You can learn more about these announcements in our full coverage right here.

Apple Silicon roadmap

When Apple first announced its plans to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020, the company said it would take around two years to fully complete the transition. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this week that he believes Apple will “barely hit its two-year timeline” for transitioning the Mac lineup fully to Apple Silicon.

Looking ahead, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros with more “M1X” processors are still on track for a release in the “coming months,” while a new high-end Mac mini will come “soon after that.” In 2022, Gurman expects that the iMac will “fully transition by the end of next year” and that a “revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon” is coming “later next year as well.”

Apple Store updates

App Apple announced a trio of changes to the Apple Store this week, including new features for the Apple Store Online and for physical Apple Stores. Apple redesigned its Apple Store Online this week, and restored the dedicated store tab.

Meanwhile, Apple has debuted a new floating MagSafe design in Apple Stores and rolled out support for App Clip self-checkout.

These and the rest of this week's top stories below.

