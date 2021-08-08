This week’s top stories: Apple’s new child safety features, Apple Silicon roadmap, and more
- Aug. 8th 2021 1:08 pm PT
In this week’s top stories: Apple announces new protections for child safety, details on the Apple Silicon roadmap, Apple Store changes, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
Apple’s new child safety features
Apple this week announced a trio of new efforts it’s undertaking to bring new protection for children to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This includes new communications safety features in Messages, enhanced detection of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content in iCloud, and updated knowledge information for Siri and Search.
You can learn more about these announcements in our full coverage right here.
Apple Silicon roadmap
When Apple first announced its plans to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020, the company said it would take around two years to fully complete the transition. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this week that he believes Apple will “barely hit its two-year timeline” for transitioning the Mac lineup fully to Apple Silicon.
Looking ahead, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros with more “M1X” processors are still on track for a release in the “coming months,” while a new high-end Mac mini will come “soon after that.” In 2022, Gurman expects that the iMac will “fully transition by the end of next year” and that a “revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon” is coming “later next year as well.”
Apple Store updates
App Apple announced a trio of changes to the Apple Store this week, including new features for the Apple Store Online and for physical Apple Stores. Apple redesigned its Apple Store Online this week, and restored the dedicated store tab.
Meanwhile, Apple has debuted a new floating MagSafe design in Apple Stores and rolled out support for App Clip self-checkout.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- iOS 15 brings new Announce Notifications feature for Siri, here’s how it works
- PSA: iOS 15 beta 4 can auto-remove lens flares in photos
- iOS 15 offers custom control to hide your email address; here’s how it works
iPhone |
- Roundup: The iPhone 13 is coming next month; here’s what we know so far
- iPhone camera embedded into display a step closer as tech improves
- Strong iPhone growth in Europe as Samsung sales decline
- Ahead of iPhone 13, Google teases new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with its own custom silicon
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 7 appears in regulatory filings ahead of expected September release
- Everything we know so far about Apple Watch Series 7
Apple TV and HomePod |
Mac |
- Gurman: Apple Silicon roadmap includes new Mac Pro, Mac mini, and more by November 2022
- New Macs spotted in Eurasian regulatory filings, likely the redesigned M1X MacBook Pros
- Apple now selling standalone Magic Keyboard with Touch ID starting at $149
- How-to: Bring an old Mac back to life by installing Chrome OS on it for free
- When is Apple releasing a new MacBook Pro, and should you buy now or wait?
- Reports of M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage
- Apple updates Intel Mac Pro with three new graphics card modules
- Just for fun: What if Apple had made Mac OS-based smartphones, tablets, and watches in the ‘90s?
iPad |
- Hands-on: You can now run Windows 365 on iPad, and Microsoft even has an app for it
- Apple surveys customers on iPad mini screen size preferences ahead of rumored refresh
Apps |
- Robinhood stock trading app suspends trading in its own shares as suspension ordered
- iMazing app updated with tool to easily detect Pegasus spyware on iPhone
- Zoom to pay $85 million to users after lying about end-to-end encryption
- Apple mistakenly promotes scam apps in App Store feature
- Australians can now add COVID-19 vaccine certificate to Apple Wallet
- Microsoft Teams rolls out native notification on its macOS app
- Apple boots ‘Tinder for anti-vaxxers’ app from the App Store for violating COVID-19 guidelines
Apple Stores |
- Apple Stores float new portless MagSafe dock design
- Apple redesigns online store and brings back dedicated ‘store’ tab
- Scan, pay, go: App Clip self-checkout comes to the Apple Store app
AAPL Company |
- Apple announces new protections for child safety: iMessage features, iCloud Photo scanning, more
- Apple engineering manager put on administrative leave after complaining about sexism at work
- Apple now promoting its services with ‘exclusive offers’ for Apple Card users
- Fortune Global 500 list: Apple now the world’s most profitable company
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 06, 2021 – Tim Cook pay and more
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 05, 2021 – Apple’s new child safety announcements
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 04, 2021 – Apple Store Online redesign, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 03, 2021 – Touch ID Magic Keyboard, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: August 02, 2021 – Apple Silicon roadmap, more
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s news including the new child safety initiatives for Messages and iCloud Photos, the possibility of a titanium iPhone in future, surprise updates to the Mac Pro and speculating on its future, and the implications of SiriKit intent deprecation.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast |
John and Rambo discuss the recent announcement of GitHub Copilot and the implications that such a tool could have on the world of software development. Also, deciding between SwiftUI and UIKit on a component level, and the power of relaxation.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
