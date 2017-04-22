This week’s top stories: Apple celebrates Earth Day, iPhone 8 leaks continue, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple celebrates Earth Day with a promise to stop mining completely, iPhone 8 design leaks continue, we go hands-on with NVIDIA’s new Pascal drivers for Mac, and much more.

This week saw Apple spend a considerable amount of time celebrating Earth Day. The company released its 2017 Environment Responsibility Report, in which it announced that it now powers 96 percent of its global operations by renewable energy. Apple also said that it’s continuing to push towards moving its suppliers to renewable energy, with 7 of them now promising to make the jump.

Furthermore, Apple also promised to stop mining the earth altogether and switch to building all of its products from recycled materials.

Moving on from Earth Day, this week saw the iPhone 8 leaks continue. A leaked chassis image based on schematic leaks further corroborated earlier reports that Apple will move Touch ID to the rear of the device. A separate report claimed that iPhone 8 will feature a vertical dual camera design for VR shooting, as well as a stainless steel band similar to the iPhone 4. Finally, a third report depicted the iPhone 8 with a Home button, camera, and speaker all integrated behind the display.

This week also saw Nike release a new Apple Watch band, a report offer insight as to Apple’s AR glasses, Apple receive approval for its self-driving car testing, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest tvOS 11 rumors, iPad multi-user, Apple Watch NikeLab, and Earth Day challenges.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes