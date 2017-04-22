This week’s top stories: Apple celebrates Earth Day, iPhone 8 leaks continue, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple celebrates Earth Day with a promise to stop mining completely, iPhone 8 design leaks continue, we go hands-on with NVIDIA’s new Pascal drivers for Mac, and much more.
This week saw Apple spend a considerable amount of time celebrating Earth Day. The company released its 2017 Environment Responsibility Report, in which it announced that it now powers 96 percent of its global operations by renewable energy. Apple also said that it’s continuing to push towards moving its suppliers to renewable energy, with 7 of them now promising to make the jump.
Furthermore, Apple also promised to stop mining the earth altogether and switch to building all of its products from recycled materials.
Moving on from Earth Day, this week saw the iPhone 8 leaks continue. A leaked chassis image based on schematic leaks further corroborated earlier reports that Apple will move Touch ID to the rear of the device. A separate report claimed that iPhone 8 will feature a vertical dual camera design for VR shooting, as well as a stainless steel band similar to the iPhone 4. Finally, a third report depicted the iPhone 8 with a Home button, camera, and speaker all integrated behind the display.
This week also saw Nike release a new Apple Watch band, a report offer insight as to Apple’s AR glasses, Apple receive approval for its self-driving car testing, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Earth Day |
- Apple promises to stop mining the earth, build all products from recycled materials
- Apple promoting Earth Day with new Apple Watch Activity Challenge
- Lisa Jackson talks climate change, Apple’s lofty mining goal, and more in new interview
- Apple shares comical new Earth Day explainer video series featuring staff
- Comment: Approaching Earth Day, I invite Apple to take a ‘man on the moon’ approach to mining
- Apple Store raising money for World Wildlife Fund with Apple Pay Earth Day promotion
AAPL |
- PSA: This spoof Apple site illustrates the sophistication of today’s phishing attacks
- WWDC & beyond: What’s next for Apple hardware this year
- Latest drone footage shows work on Apple Park continuing into the night, offers look inside [Video]
- Apple’s self-driving car test program detailed in new document
- Apple’s rumored AR glasses possibly detailed in accidental document leak
- Report: Apple officially testing self-driving cars in California
iOS | iPhone
- iPhone 8 chassis leak again indicates rear Touch ID [Update: render]
- Report: iPhone 8 will feature vertical dual camera for VR shooting, stainless steel band; iPhone 7s slightly thicker
- New iPhone 8 schematic shows rear Touch ID design, vertical dual cameras, more
- Bloomberg corroborates iPhone 8 glass/steel design, ‘unclear’ if fingerprint sensor will be integrated into screen
- Sketchy drawings depict bezel-less iPhone 8 with Home Button, camera and speaker integrated behind screen
- iPhone 8 could ship without Touch ID entirely, analyst believes
- Apple releases third iOS 10.3.2 beta
Mac |
- Report: New iMacs to launch in Q3 and ‘server-grade’ iMac with Xeon CPU, ECC RAM, new GPU at end of 2017
- Original Macintosh emulator now available on the Internet Archive
- Apple brings Live Photos to the web with new JavaScript API
Apple Watch | TV
- Nike launching new Apple Watch NikeLab style with Light Bone/Black band
- CBS All Access gains movie streaming as DirecTV Now expands Fox local stations
- Apple releases watchOS 3.2.2 beta 3 for Apple Watch
- Rumor claims Apple TV to add multi-user login and Picture-in-Picture video with tvOS 11
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: eGPU enclosure + GTX 1080 Ti w/ MacBook Pro – Pascal works w/ macOS, but truly shines on Windows [Video]
- Friday 5: Awesome paid Mac App Store apps [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #116 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest tvOS 11 rumors, iPad multi-user, Apple Watch NikeLab, and Earth Day challenges.
