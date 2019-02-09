This week’s top stories: Apple’s new retail boss, Group FaceTime is back, macOS Keychain exploit, more

In this week’s top stories: Group FaceTime is back, a macOS Keychain exploit, Tesla launches new iPhone cases, and Apple releases the second beta of iOS 12.2. Read on for all of this week’s biggest Apple stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple followed through on its promise and released iOS 12.1.4 this week. The update includes a fix for Group FaceTime, as well as two zero-day vulnerabilities discovered by Google researchers. Group FaceTime remains disabled for users who are running iOS 12.1.3, so be sure to upgrade if you want access.

Meanwhile, a security researcher demonstrated a macOS exploit to access Keychain passwords. The researcher, Linuz Henze, however, is not sharing his findings with Apple out of protest. Apple does not offer a bug bounty program for macOS, and Henze is hoping to encourage Apple to change that.

Apple announced on Tuesday that retail head Angela Ahrendts will depart Apple in April. Deirdre O’Brien is set to take over the retail role through her new combined role as Senior Vice President of Retail + People. Ahrendts has been with Apple for five years, and Apple says she is departing for “personal and professional pursuits.”

Apple Watch fall detection has been credited with saving a man’s life in Norway. After the user suffered a bad overnight fall, the Apple Watch Series 4 was able to detect the fall and call emergency services.

Tesla this week launched a new Amazon store with a collection of iPhone X cases. The store also houses new hoodies, die-cast Model S vehicles, and more. Read all of the details here.

Happy Hour Podcast #211

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss their hands-on experience with Apple's new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, new places where Apple Pay is accepted, Apple's first-ever 'Shot on iPhone' contest, the latest iPhone 11 and beyond rumors, and much more..

