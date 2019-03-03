This week’s top stories: AAPL shareholders meeting, Apple Watch sleep tracking, AirPods 2, more

In this week’s top stories: Sketchy AirPods 2 rumors, everything to expect from Apple in March, the 2019 AAPL shareholders meeting, Shot on iPhone content winners, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

This week marked AAPL’s annual shareholders meeting at Steve Jobs Theater. This year, discussion ranged from whether or not Apple should have more conservatives on its board to new iPad Pro features. Further, there was disagreement among shareholders about Apple’s $1 million donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Read our full coverage here.

A pair of sketchy reports regarding AirPods 2 emerged this week. One report suggested that Apple will release AirPods 2 on March 29th, which aligns with a similar rumor from last month. Further, a separate rumor claims that AirPods wireless charging will be able to charge to full in 15 minutes, but the case will be slightly thicker and heavier.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch native sleep tracking features on Apple Watch by 2020. Apple acquired sleep tracking company Beddit in 2017, but the Apple Watch still lacks native sleep tracking functionality.

Apple this week officially announced the 10 winners of its Shot on iPhone contest. These winners were chosen by a panel of judges including photographer Austin Mann and Apple’s own Phil Schiller. Winning images were captured on the iPhone 7 through iPhone XS Max. View the images here.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

AirPods |

Apps |

Apple News + Video |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #214 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Shot on iPhone contest winners, Halide’s new long exposure app Spectre, Apple’s latest iPhone marketing refinements, foldable phones and iPhone competition, the rumored Apple Pay credit card and new Wallet app features, Apple Stores closing in Texas due to patent trolls, rumored sleep tracking features for Apple Watch, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/02/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-02-28-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #025 |

Continuing on the topic of iOS 13 — will the iPad use a new home screen UI, rather than good old SpringBoard, and what could that look like? How could improved keyboard APIs for 3rd party apps make the iPad even more capable, and will the future of computing involve devices with foldable screens?

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/02/StacktraceEp25.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.