9to5Mac Daily: June 25, 2019 – Apple Watch saves a life, iWork updated

Stories discussed in this episode:
- TwelveSouth launches HiRise Wireless stand, features removable Qi charging pad for travel and AirPods charging
- Mophie’s new Powerstation Hub packs a portable battery with wireless charging in a USB-C wall charger
- Apple confirms plans to expand Seattle hub to 2,000 employees over coming years
- Apple Watch ECG app credited with saving UK customer just one week after launch
- Apple Health Guide
- Apple Watch shipments grew 22% in 2018, thanks to popularity of the Series 4
- Apple updates iWork for iOS and macOS with new style options, Apple Pencil customization, more
- Is there a place for augmented reality in Apple Stores?
- Hands-on: macOS Catalina top features [Video]
