This week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumors, iOS 13.2 beta, Apple TV+, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple hid a Lightning connector in the Apple TV 4K, new iOS 13.2 beta, Dark Mode’s affect on battery life, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
A new video from PhoneBuff this week put Dark Mode to the test in terms of battery life. The end result is actually quite impressive. PhoneBuff’s test found that the iPhone XS using Dark Mode drained the battery at a much slower pace than the iPhone XS using Light Mode. Watch the full video and find all of the results here.
Bloomberg reported this week that Apple plans to focus heavily on augmented reality in 2020 with new the new iPhone models and AR glasses. The report also detailed that Apple will debut its first ARM-powered Mac in 2020. Get all of the details here.
Apple this week released the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.2, as well as the third developer of macOS Catalina 10.15.1. The updates include changes such as new emoji and new Siri privacy settings. Apple also released a revised supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15 this week.
Are you a fan of the Security Code AutoFill feature in iOS and macOS? An Apple engineer responsible for developing the feature has offered new details on that process. The engineer explained that Security Code AutoFill came to be after a more ambitious project was put to the side.
Last but not least, 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin published his full review of the Apple Watch Series 5 this week. Jeff says that while the new always-on display is a dramatic improvement, but not without compromise. Watch the video here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
Review: Apple Watch Series 5 always-on display is a big improvement, but it comes at a cost [Video]
Creating a Mac mini video editing setup for under $2,000 [Video]
