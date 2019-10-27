This week’s top stories: Apple AR headset rumors, iOS 13.2 beta, Apple TV+, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple hid a Lightning connector in the Apple TV 4K, new iOS 13.2 beta, Dark Mode’s affect on battery life, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

A new video from PhoneBuff this week put Dark Mode to the test in terms of battery life. The end result is actually quite impressive. PhoneBuff’s test found that the iPhone XS using Dark Mode drained the battery at a much slower pace than the iPhone XS using Light Mode. Watch the full video and find all of the results here.

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple plans to focus heavily on augmented reality in 2020 with new the new iPhone models and AR glasses. The report also detailed that Apple will debut its first ARM-powered Mac in 2020. Get all of the details here.

Apple this week released the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.2, as well as the third developer of macOS Catalina 10.15.1. The updates include changes such as new emoji and new Siri privacy settings. Apple also released a revised supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15 this week.

Are you a fan of the Security Code AutoFill feature in iOS and macOS? An Apple engineer responsible for developing the feature has offered new details on that process. The engineer explained that Security Code AutoFill came to be after a more ambitious project was put to the side.

Last but not least, 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin published his full review of the Apple Watch Series 5 this week. Jeff says that while the new always-on display is a dramatic improvement, but not without compromise. Watch the video here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | tvOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

Apple TV |

Tech Industry |

Accessories |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Watch Time episode 9 |

Will Sigmon joins Zac to talk about their shared passion for technology, Will’s experience excelling with dwarfism, practical uses for Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie, Made for iPhone hearing aid integration with iOS and watchOS, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

9to5Mac Watch Time is now available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to enjoy our teaser trailer and hear new episodes as soon as they drop — starting next week.

Happy Hour Podcast 248 |

Apple has effectively managed our 16-inch MacBook Pro expectations, Zac has a favorite Mac Catalyst app, Benjamin has released his own Catalyst app, Netatmo surprises us with welcome HomeKit news, Fire TV picks up Apple TV+, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #59 |

Using the iPad Pro for coding and presentations, cross-platform code and feature sharing and what that might mean for products like Photoshop for iPad, and could automated tests improve Apple’s software quality? Also, organizing development tasks, and what it’s like to record podcasts in your non-native language.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work |

Apple @ Work is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing hundreds of Macs and hundreds of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.