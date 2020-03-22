This week’s top stories: New iPad Pro and MacBook Air, iPhone 9 Plus rumors, iPadOS 13.4, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple unveils a new MacBook Air and a new iPad Pro lineup, plus there’s a new Magic Keyboard accessory as well. We’ve also got more exclusive details on what to expect from iOS 14, the iPhone 9, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week officially unveiled a new MacBook Air, which finally replaces the unreliable butterfly keyboard. The new MacBook Air features Apple’s scissor switch Magic Keyboard design, which made its return with the 16-inch MacBook Pro last fall.

In addition to the new keyboard, Apple also gave the MacBook Air a performance boost. The MacBook Air now features the latest 10th-generation Intel processors. The base model packs a 1.1GHz Dual-Core Core i3 processor, but you can configure it with up to a quad-core 1.2GHz i7 CPU.

Apple has also doubled the base model’s storage, going from 128GB to 256GB. In conjunction with that, the entry level price has dropped from $1199 to $999. Find out more details in our full coverage right here.

Next up, Apple announced an all-new iPad Pro lineup. The new iPad Pro models feature a more powerful A12Z processor inside, while each model also packs 6GB of RAM. There’s also a new LiDAR camera array on the back of the iPad Pro, which measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away.

In addition to the LiDAR scanner, the new camera array on the iPad Pro features a 12MP Wide camera, as well as a 10MP Ultra Wide camera. Read more about the new iPad Pro lineup here.

For the iPad Pro, Apple also announced a new Magic Keyboard with trackpad folio case. Apple describes the new Magic Keyboard as having a “floating design with smooth angle adjustment.” It attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and features “unique cantilevered hinges” that allow it to adjust up to 130 degrees.

The Magic Keyboard with trackpad will be available in May. It will cost $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple also said that iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 will be available on March 24th. This update will bring full trackpad support to the iPad for the first time, which we covered in detail earlier this week.

Elsewhere, 9to5Mac exclusively reported this week that Apple is working on an “iPhone 9 Plus” to go alongside the oft-rumored iPhone 9. That would make sense considering that these iPhones should replace the iPhone 8 lineup, which features the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch versions.

We also reported that Apple is planning major upgrades to Apple Maps, including more details about Apple Stores, specific information about places with discounts for children, IMAX theaters, and more. For CarPlay, iOS 14 will bring the ability to set custom wallpapers for the first time.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

