This week’s top stories: 23-inch iMac rumors, iPhone SE reviews, Magic Keyboard impressions

In this week’s top stories: iPhone SE reviews are here, hands-on with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, iPhone 12 production rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

The first iPhone SE orders have arrived to customers and journalists, and the early reviews are incredibly positive. The consensus is that the iPhone SE is an incredible value, and for those who don’t want the latest and greatest iPhone X style design, it could be the perfect smartphone. You can read our full review roundup here.

A new report from Bloomberg this week offered new details on Apple’s planned transition to ARM chips in the Mac. The first Apple-designed chip will apparently be based on a 5-nanometer fabrication process, and feature 12 CPU cores: 8 high-performance cores and 4-efficiency cores.

According to the report, Apple is targeting sometime in 2021 for the release of its first ARM Mac, which will come in the form of an entry-level MacBook model.

In other news, an anonymous user on Twitter says that Apple is developing its own game controller and it will be ready to launch either this year or next. This would complement existing support in iOS 13 for PlayStation and Xbox controllers, as well as the continued advancement of Apple Arcade.

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now widely available, and we’ve learned a bit more about the details of the accessory. For example, the combined weight of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard is 1351 grams. A 13-inch MacBook Air actually weighs less, coming in at 1290 grams. Read more in our full guide here.

Finally, a supply chain report this week said to expect a new 23-inch iMac later this year. Details are unknown, but one possibility would be that the 23-inch iMac is the same physical size as the existing 21.5-inch model, but with reduced bezel sizes.

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.

Tyler Hayes joins Zac this week to talk about how the Apple Watch has become the ultimate iPod, the best apps for finding new music and playing audio, and much more.

Zac has hands-on impressions with the Magic Keyboard for iPad, Benjamin has an update on the Logitech trackpad, Apple has a new Mac battery feature, and there's a 23-inch iMac update rumored.

John writes Javascript encryption code and reviews Apple's new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, Rambo reveals an exclusive new AirBuddy feature coming in version 2.0, and the two talk about the new iPhone SE, Apple's upcoming remote accessibility event, and much more.

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Mark Rand of Diamond Assets to discuss how customers can handle reselling and trading in old Apple computers and iPads after their leases are up.

