This week’s top stories: AirPods Studio features, new iPhone 12 specs, Logic Pro X update, more

In this week’s top stories: AirPods Studio rumors and features, a massive update to Logic Pro X, new rumors about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and more Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

We’ve learned a bit more about Apple’s long-rumored over-ear headphones today. First, a report suggested the AirPods Studio name with a $349 price point. 9to5Mac then reported that AirPods Studio will feature neck and ear detection, custom EQ settings, and much more. Read the full details in our report.

A handful of new rumors about the iPhone 12 lineup also emerged this week. The iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, similar to recent iPad Pro models. The report also indicated that Apple is improving low-light photography with faster autofocus and improved image stabilization. Smart HDR is being upgraded to reduce noise in dark environments as well.

Check out our full coverage of this week’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro rumors here.

Apple this week also unveiled what it is calling the “biggest update to Logic” since the launch of Logic Pro X. With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear waysThe new version of Logic Pro also brings a completely redesigned sampler interface, alongside a variety of new creative tools designed to streamline the process of making original beats.

We went in-depth on all of the new Logic Pro X features here.

Apple last week released a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard. Prior to this announcement, there had been rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, but now it appears that this update has been delayed. A user on Twitter who accurately predicted the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and iPhone SE launches said this week that 14-inch MacBook Pro is set for 2021.

Finally, Apple is gradually reopening its retail stores across the United States and around the world. We are tracking all of the reopenings in our detailed guide here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Zac and Rahul talk quarantine goals, Tempo for Apple Watch, the all-new Activity Stats app for iPhone, and the upcoming 9to5Mac Watch Time virtual 5K in June.

Apple closes deal to buy NextVR, Logic Pro X gains Live Loops, exclusive new details on AirPods Studio, Kuo on iPad size updates, iPhone 12 features, and much more.

The recent Facebook SDK crashing incident leads John and Rambo into a deep-dive on third party SDKs and various ways to handle them. Also, new thoughts and details on the rumored AirPods Studio headphones, how writing about a topic can make you re-examine your opinions on it, and the launch of FusionCast.

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Perry Correll from Extreme Networks to talk about what the FCC's proposal for the 6GHz band to become unlicensed will mean for Wi-Fi in the enterprise.

